Local Opinion: City wants money for roads? Show us the work

Last week, I received official voter information for the May 17, 2020, election that will only have one ballot measure: Proposition 411, an extension of the “half-cent sales tax extension for streets.“ It was a 52-page document, in English and in Spanish, with color photographs.

I read the package with interest and surprise.

My wife and I moved to Tucson in January 2017, but we came down on a scouting mission in December 2016, and the first article I ever read in the Star was about the road department and there was a quote from the head of that department: “I think we have demonstrated we can spend $10 million.”

Being an old newspaper man, I thought — there is a quote worth waiting for.

We really did not see any actual road workers until nine months after we moved. What we did see were multitudes of “Road Work Ahead” signs, which closed lanes and complicated traffic. We did run into four road workers in the downtown parking tower — they had lost their truck.

Several months ago, we finally did run into some road work — quite a bit of it, actually, on the loop that connects Craycroft and Kolb roads. It’s an affluent area and what struck me is all the workers had taken their own car to the site — indicating to me, at least, that the workers were being paid in cash and the contractor was avoiding those troublesome state taxes that make hiring employees expensive but also fund things like workman’s comp and unemployment benefits. I also noted that in many neighborhoods that need road work, on-street parking is scarce.

In the last two months, my wife and I started seeing all kinds of road work, and the official voter information brochure showed why: the powers-that-be are asking for money.

There were 17 endorsements of the proposal, all paid, from such luminaries as Mayor Regina Romero (whom I voted for) and chamber of commerce types — all saying “paid for by.” Dan Cavanagh pointed out that “Finally, serious money in order to repair local streets and roads!” and concluded “If you’ve ever driven into one of our many, all most historic, potholes? I hope you’ll vote YES.”

At the end of the pro arguments we learn no arguments against Proposition 411 were submitted. The city workers who put this together probably did not look very hard.

This duck won’t fly, even though my wife and I will probably vote for it. Every time I buy something and look at the sales tax part of the receipt, I exaggerate, “and $2 for the road department!”

It takes two diligent people to drive many of the streets of Tucson. One to drive and another to look for the tire eaters. For our first four years here, we thought the road crew was in league with the tire stores and we did not see them in the day time because they were busy at night, digging the pot holes.

I was born and raised in Montana, one of the few states that has never had a sales tax, despite the best efforts of the Republican Party over the years. Montanans have figured out the more money you give government, the more it will spend.

However, if they fixed the washboarded section of Pima Street between Swan and Craycroft roads, I may become more enthusiastic before the election.

Steve Devitt is a retired writer and teacher. He lives in Tucson.

