 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Opinion: Clear rules help local biz handle tobacco sales
editor's pick
Tucson opinion

Local Opinion: Clear rules help local biz handle tobacco sales

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a small business owner, I understand the importance of being able to compete for customers free from burdens of overregulation that only serve to hold back our ability to do business through offering quality products at reasonable prices.

For small business owners, it is a necessity for us to be successful. When government gets out of the way, it allows us to prosper and invest back into our Tucson community through local nonprofits and employing those in our neighborhoods — something we’ve always wanted. We have worked hard and only ask for a consistent and reliable regulatory framework that we can work within.

Grocery stores, convenience stores, and independent retailers from across Arizona have been encouraged in recent years by the state Legislature’s efforts in establishing a retail tobacco and vapor license with uniform penalties for those who break the law.

Last session, stakeholders from across industries and parties came together agreeing on the need for a statewide approach rather than a patchwork of laws across municipalities, which have the effect of making it harder for us to do business by negatively impacting our supply chain and ability to streamline training for employees. Those inconsistencies work against our goals of making Arizona the best place to live, play, raise families, and do business in.

That is why I support Senate Bill 1245, which mandates penalties and educational programs for bad actors while raising the age of purchase restriction on tobacco and vapor products to 21. This legislation would also allow the age standard to be enforced by local jurisdictions. In addition, if Arizona does not match the new federal age standard, it stands to lose much needed federal revenue. Passing SB1245 ensures continued funding for substance abuse programs while taking serious steps in addressing youth access prevention.

I agree that retailers who continue selling to minors should receive a mandatory suspension of their license as outlined in this proposal. Tobacco and vapor products are lawfully sold to adults and those consumers want a diverse set of products to choose from which can be as much as 35% of overall revenue, making it a vital component in competing for business. The alternative to a statewide approach is city-by-city regulatory hurdles which will only result in job losses, decreased revenue for cities, and increased illegal activity through the black market.

Leaders from both parties at the Capitol have come together before to support this common-sense approach, and we are hopeful they will do so again. Arizona and Tucson experienced tremendous growth over the past decade and we want to continue being a part of that future. Coming out of the pandemic, now is the time to protect our economic potential by providing small businesses with the consistency and reliability they depend on.

Ben Sihota is the owner of Marana Chevron in Marana.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Renée Schafer Horton: Treasure your neighborhood wildlife
Local Editorials and Opinion

Renée Schafer Horton: Treasure your neighborhood wildlife

OPINION: "I hope the woman who now hates javelina will come to love them, just as I wish all transplants would give into the glory of the coyotes’ night howls, bobcats whelping their litters in our backyards, the owls’ early-morning hooting and snakes seeking shelter in our garages. This is the desert, people, the land where only the most unique and sturdy of critters can thrive. Maybe, given time, you’ll become one of us," writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Local Opinion: Ukraine and Republicans
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Ukraine and Republicans

OPINION: "But I have no use—I have contempt—for those purporting to be Republicans who are serving as apologists for Putin and Russia, and who cozy up to evil. They should be ashamed for their abdication of America’s values of freedom, liberty and democracy, and for their embrace of bullies around the world," writes Tucsonan and longtime Republican Richard Sybert. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Voting isn't broken

OPINION: "All the reasoning for supposed necessary changes continually has to do with claims of fraud based on practically zero evidence to support claims from prior elections. That leads me to feel that all these supposed well meaning parties may have an ulterior motive of some sort," writes Tucsonan Neil Commenator. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News