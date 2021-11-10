Local Opinion: Cliches and urban myths about public spending

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
We are approaching big changes again in the country and the economy with the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better plan. Even if they are somewhat diminished through negotiations, they will pass and make significant changes and benefits to peoples’ lives in very real ways.
Meanwhile, some people are reacting negatively, trotting out all the old cliches and urban myths. They call it “tax and spend liberalism,” a “wish list” and “giveaway.” Yes, if you mean tax the rich and corporations and give the working people their wishes.
Two recent letters claim if you raise taxes on the rich or the corporations they will just pass it on to consumers. Is there any evidence of this hackneyed urban myth? Can anyone point to where this has happened?
Perhaps they will cut the inflated salaries of corporate officers, instead. Besides, the amount they can raise prices is limited to demand. If they raise prices too much, people will buy less or go elsewhere.
The bills mentioned above also have provisions to add staff to make sure taxes already on the books are collected. We should get rid of some corporate tax loopholes, too.
We have heard all this negativity before. Some people howled when Obamacare passed. “It’s horrible,” they said, “No one will like it.“ The claimed it was “Creeping Socialism.” A decade and a few years later, the Affordable Care Act is going strong with more enrollees than ever. And Trump’s classic “big, beautiful plan” to replace it never materialized. Big, bad socialism usually seizes government control of things like industry and banks.
The genius of Obamacare is that it helped existing insurance companies to expand their enrollees using legislation and subsidies rather than taking over the healthcare system. Republicans might have noticed that if they weren’t so busy trying to make Obama look bad and unsuccessful.
I wasn’t old enough when Social Security and Medicare passed, but I’m sure some people made all the same complaints and prophecies of doom when those programs were inaugurated.
Our government can find lots of expensive things to spend money on, but can’t afford dental care for seniors? People won’t want to work if they get more food stamps? Seriously? Subsidized day care is an entitlement? What, so parents can go to work?
I think all these objections are just old thinking. It’s fear of asking for what we want and making it happen. As if we weren’t worth it. But we are are worth it. We can beat the pandemic and we can make the economy work.
We could find the money to stay in Afghanistan for 20 years. We can find money for parents to stay home with new babies.
Martin Plocke is a retired licensed clinical social worker and former research analyst. He has been involved in local and national political campaigns since the 1970s, for Republican and Democratic candidates.