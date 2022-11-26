Local Opinion: Climate change and the rising tide of us

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

So there are now eight billion of us jostling for elbow room on this smallish planet. Talk about inflation. Consider the inflation in our numbers (and in our effect on the rest of the world). After taking all of human history up to 200 years ago to reach one billion, we have now inflated by a factor of eight since then.

The CEO of Impossible Foods, the fake beef company, has said that cows are the cause of climate change and that his company is aiming to reverse it by getting rid of all cows by 2035. His plan is to satisfy the world’s considerable appetite for cooked cow with a fake version of the same thing.

But he’s wrong about the cause of climate change. The cause is not too many cows but too many humans: overpopulation. The cause of too many cows is too many people.

The cause of rising tides around the world is the rising tide of us.

Oh sure, climate change is caused by too much carbon in the atmosphere, by careless industrial practices over the past 200 years, by insufficient recycling, by too many gas-guzzling SUVs still on the road. It’s caused by oil companies putting profits before saving the planet, by Republicans denying its existence and shooting down attempts by Democrats to do something about it.

But arguably none of those reasons would matter if the population of the world had not quadrupled in the past 100 years or so, trebled over the lifetime of older boomers. In fact, the upward curve of greenhouse gases more or less tracks that of the population explosion over those years.

You could argue that climate chaos is not a careless technology problem at all. It’s an overpopulation problem.

If we were to get back to the two to three billion or so that older boomers remember instead of today’s eight billion and counting, without our becoming any more virtuous or careful or wise (all of which seem longshots), our carbon footprint including the number of cows would be reduced by that three-fourths and the world would immediately become a more enjoyable and sustainable place to live. We could even stop obsessing over coming up with a chemical formula with which to fool ourselves into thinking we are eating a cow.

Climate change aside, has any place on earth been improved aesthetically or otherwise made more pleasant by the population explosion? Any erstwhile undiscovered island improved by being discovered by a travel magazine, any dining experience improved by lines out the door (except of course for the restaurant’s bottomline), anyone’s quality of life improved by commuting gridlock?

Does anyone, even Republicans, really like to see a beloved local mountain ripped up because the world’s burgeoning population clamors for still more copper (or at least so argues the mining company that sees profits in the desecration of that mountain)?

All I’ve heard my whole life, as the world got more and more crowded, is people complaining: this hiking trail, this swimming hole used to be so nice.

I’ve just discovered the existence of the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement. Seems a little extreme. Species self-loathing is understandable but not finally very helpful. What we need is to think of getting smaller in a more species-centric way (what species is not species-centric?), like dieting just because it feels better not being obese.

Take pity on the forests and endangered species not for their sake but for our own. The world would be more enjoyable to live in — and we would probably have longer to live in it — if there were less of us, more of it.

Yes, there are problems in systematic population reduction, such as ensuring that it is not used in class struggle, to favor the rich over the poor, the First World over the Third.

And think of all those aborted or otherwise prevented babies, a chorus is likely to be raised, don’t they deserve their shot at life? Aren’t we meant to “go forth and multiply”?

Wouldn’t going on a diet of us practicing procreative modesty go against our species grain? Some would argue that our species is hardwired for more and bigger.

Wouldn’t practicing sustainable population control send us spiraling into species depression?

But the rewards of changing our reproductive behavior are great. And there are other ways of expressing a deep love of life besides having another baby.

We have reached the point in human evolution when another logic has to prevail.