Local Opinion: Climate change, like the asteroid before it, is coming in hot

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
“Actually this is as real as it gets. Well it’s coming, right now. Right for us at 22,000 miles an hour — not a soul on earth can hide from it.”
This was Billy Bob Thornton’s stark warning in the movie “Armageddon,” describing a planet-killing asteroid headed for Earth, to Bruce Willis who, with his band of mining misfits, save the world. Huzzah! With some literary license and a bit of paraphrasing, it is the perfect warning for all of us on the planet today.
Climate change and destruction of the environment is “as real as it gets ... it’s coming, right now — not a soul on Earth can hide from it.” What is coming, what’s happening, isn’t an asteroid, although our last major extinction is blamed on a huge asteroid that hit the earth in the Yucatan Peninsula about 65 million years ago and wiped out the dinosaurs.
No, what is happening now is more like what happened in the other four homegrown mass extinction events, all involving major, rapid changes in Earth’s interrelated systems — its ecology, atmosphere, land and waters — which overcame the earth’s natural coping mechanisms. Climate change (and fluctuating CO2) is implicated in all, whether the planet freezes or heats up.
Translation: anywhere from 75-90% of all life is wiped out; individuals and species on the land and in the sea; gone. Their names and when they occurred:
Ordovician (440 million years ago)
Devonian (360 million years ago)
Permian (251 milion years ago)
Triassic (201 million years ago)
Cretaceous (65 million years)
Now, WE, all 7.7 billion of us, are the facing the sixth extinction. We are the equivalent of volcanoes that pumped CO2 into the air in previous extinctions. We are the agents of our own destruction.
In this extinction, anthropogenic (caused by humans) CO2 from burning fossil carbon is our major problem. We have pumped too much into the atmosphere too quickly — basically in the last 70 years, resulting in a greenhouse, or perhaps better, hothouse Earth. We have initiated a cascade of events that results in warmer oceans, acidic oceans as CO2 changes the Ph makeup.
Deforestation means fewer forests to suck in the CO2, and in addition we burn the forests and the plants, releasing more CO2 and robbing other species of homes. We pollute the oceans with runoff from agriculture, causing anoxic or toxic oceans. We overfish the species we eat and kill. Our plastic is gumming up the seas, the beaches, and the guts of ocean inhabitants. Earth will just get hotter, the ice in the Arctic and Antarctic will melt and sea levels will rise steadily and drastically.
We are operating on a macro and micro level to destroy our environment. We are unraveling an interwoven system that has served our species well.
Keep in mind that the Earth’s climate is chemistry and physics, action and reaction.
We have acted cavalierly and in ignorance, and now must live with the reaction, which, once started, does so at its own pace and on its own non-negotiable timetable. We are not immune to the coming mass extinction, as much as we would like to believe so.
Theoretically, we can change our ways and save the earth for Homosapiens and the other species with whom we share the planet, but it needs to be done soon — very soon.
Katharine Donahue is former head of the History & Special Collections for the Sciences Louise M. Darling Biomedical Library at UCLA. Before that, she was the museum librarian at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. She has an enduring interest in the environment and extinctions.