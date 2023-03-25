The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As Arizona’s newly elected state officials are settling in, I have been thinking a lot about close calls.

I don’t quite know whether to be an optimist or a pessimist with Arizona’s current restrictions on abortion. I think that “hostile” is a good word to describe our 15-week limit and general attitude towards abortion. On the other hand, we don’t have it quite as bad as the five states with six-week abortion bans. For the next four years, we also have Gov. Katie Hobbs’s veto as a security blanket against the seemingly endless list of ridiculous pro-life legislation from our Republican state legislators.

I’m thinking specifically about Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, who has proposed five separate bills this legislative session with the potential to legally give an unborn fetus more rights than the person carrying it, as reported very well by Caitlin Sievers in the Arizona Mirror.

These bills won’t get past Hobbs, but they show us where we could be if last November was just a scooch different. One thing is for sure; things could look a lot darker.

The attorney general’s race came within a mouse toot of swinging the other way. When the second recount was complete, Kris Mayes won by only 280 votes over Abe Hamadeh. That’s out of roughly 2.5 million votes.

Basically, if the equivalent of one airplane full of people had voted differently or not at all, Arizona could be looking at another pro-life attorney general.

Similarly, 17,000 votes, just under the capacity of the Sun’s basketball arena, was the only thing that stood between Kari Lake and the governor’s office. Lake is outspoken about abortion being murder and called the 1864 abortion ban “a great law.”

And might I remind you that Arizona women already lived through a worst-case scenario. A single decision from a Pima County Superior Court judge let that law from 1864 go into effect for two weeks last fall, banning essentially all abortions and mandating prison time for doctors. It’s no longer a hypothetical, it happened!

Last year’s election showed us that abortion care rests in the hands of a very small number of voters. This is the reality of abortion access without Roe v. Wade. Every four years, women will hold their breath.

Basically, I’m asking you to vote. I empathize with everyone who just rolled their eyes, because the number of times I’ve been told to “vote harder” makes me want to rip my hair out. Voting as a young person feels like screaming into the abyss. But apathy is an even worse alternative. Everything that helps protect reproductive health care starts with voting the right people into office, or perhaps more importantly, keeping the wrong people out.