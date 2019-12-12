The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The state of Arizona is dealing with a recycling crisis. Communities are facing increased costs in their recycling programs. Globe, Sierra Vista, Casa Grande and Surprise have altered or suspended their programs altogether. Now, the state of recycling is even more uncertain after this year’s move by Tucson officials reduced recycling pickups to every other week.
Industry, environmental and sustainability groups and municipalities all have a role in improving recycling in Arizona.
That’s why the Arizona Beverage Association is excited to be a part of an ambitious, unprecedented initiative that can serve as a model on how to tackle the tough challenges our recycling system faces. Together, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper have joined with preeminent environmental and sustainability leaders World Wildlife Fund, The Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners to launch the Every Bottle Back initiative.
The goal of Every Bottle Back is simple: decrease the use of new plastic by increasing the collection of plastic bottles so they can be remade into new bottles. This will reduce the beverage industry’s use of new plastic and ensure our bottles don’t wind up in places they shouldn’t, like lakes and rivers, or wasted in landfills.
We will work toward this goal by improving community recycling infrastructure and access, measuring and tracking our progress in using less new plastic, and increasing consumer awareness about the recyclability of plastic bottles.
What many people don’t know is that beverage makers are already designing 100% recyclable bottles and caps. Our bottles are intentionally made to be remade and are not single use.
Under the Every Bottle Back initiative, America’s leading beverage companies are stepping up their efforts to reclaim more of their plastic bottles made from a valuable and versatile type of plastic called PET. When recycled properly, PET plastic bottles can be remade into new bottles.
Recycled PET is also in high demand from consumer manufacturers, who use it to make products as varied as clothing, carpets and playground equipment. Collecting more of the plastic bottles our industry produces will help local recycling programs, including here in Arizona, because these bottles are in high demand by many businesses seeking recycled PET for their products.
To collect more plastic bottles, we will work with The Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners and make significant investments to improve recycling infrastructure, increase consumer access to recycling and promote better ways to recycle across the country.
Consumers need to know that their efforts to recycle make a difference. That’s why our partners will work to make recycling more accessible and simpler for consumers and help them decrease the contamination of products they recycle.
The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper will do their part by placing a uniform message on their beverage packages that informs consumers their beverage bottles are 100% recyclable and encourages them to recycle their bottles.
Using less new plastic is a serious commitment by these iconic brands that must be met with demonstrable results. The World Wildlife Fund will ground this initiative in their ReSource: Plastic program, which works with businesses to measure and maximize efforts to reduce their plastic footprint.