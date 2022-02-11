Local Opinion: Communication key to getting care we want at end of life

OPINION: "We believe there are far less expensive, and less environmentally threatening ways to capture 200,000 acre-feet of water annually in Arizona. These include banning grass lawns in this desert environment, requiring golf courses to use only gray water, more efficient capture of rainwater to recharge water tables, shifting away from water-bingeing crops like cotton and alfalfa in Arizona, and numerous other simple, proven practices," write Richard C. Brusca and Omar Vidal, longtime researchers of the Sea of Cortez.