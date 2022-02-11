Local Opinion: Communication key to getting care we want at end of life

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers, two top physicians at Tucson Medical Center:
Researchers and clinicians around the country are taking a hard look at the effectiveness of advance care planning on directing patient care.
The Kaiser Health News article “Experts question value of advance care planning,” reprinted in the Arizona Daily Star Jan. 23, quotes experts who argue that having advance directives doesn’t improve end-of-life care. We feel the message was confusing and could leave many readers asking what they should do.
As physicians, we strive to ensure care given to patients aligns with that individual’s values, goals and life priorities. In the clinical setting, we refer to this as goal concordant care, and it is especially critical when caring for patients who are seriously ill or at the end of life. We have seen national campaigns, such as The Conversation Project, explain that the best way to ensure patients’ care goals are followed is to have them in writing, in the form of advance directives. Others believe, as stated in the article, that the essential piece is the communication between patient and provider.
We believe both care directives and care conversations have merit in the complexities associated with caring for people who are seriously ill or at the end of life. Both require open, honest and evolving communication in the decision-making process. This is true whether the conversation is between an individual and loved ones or is between a patient and clinician about providing care based on the best evidence of clinical benefit — care that meets the patient’s goals under the current medical situation.
These past years the challenges of the COVID pandemic made it even more critical for hospitals to find solutions to identify quickly patients’ goals of care as they enter our emergency rooms or critical care units, especially if the patient is incapacitated and advance care plans are not known. We look to family and loved ones to make decisions such as whether to intubate or to discontinue life-support measures. Families who had these discussions prior to hospitalizations are better prepared to make what are often heartbreaking decisions.
At Tucson Medical Center, we are working on multiple fronts to ensure providers and staffers have the tools they need to participate in the advance care planning process. With funding from The David and Lura Lovell Foundation, we spent the past year developing work teams centered on creating a culture of goal concordant care through education, and process and systems change throughout our health system.
We provide clinicians and nursing staff with opportunities to increase their comfort level in these critical conversations with patients and families. We developed a tool kit for providers, Conversations with Seriously Ill Patients, including a Continuing Medical Education webinar and conversation guide. Presently, more than 50 clinicians and nurses in the inpatient setting have participated in education focused on vital patient conversations. Additionally, last year, 93% of our primary care providers attended Communication in Serious Illness training to help them conduct advance care discussions at annual wellness visits.
We are an active partner in the Arizona End of Life Care Partnership, a network of organizations with a shared mission, vision and values for community impact. As Tucson’s community-based hospital, we are enhancing our ability to provide care aligned with an individual’s goals by educating our providers and staff in having open, honest communications with patients about their care.
Still, we need to encourage patients to do their part in discussing care directives with loved ones, appointing a trusted person to make decisions and making sure completed advance care directives are part of their medical record. We also encourage Arizonans to register their advance directives with Health Current Arizona’s health information exchange, so they are available to health care providers throughout the state.
Amy Beiter, M.D., is senior vice president and chief medical officer at Tucson Medical Center. Shana Semmens, M.D., is medical director of palliative care at Tucson Medical Center.