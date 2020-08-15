Local Opinion: Congress must renew clean energy monies for Arizona

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Most stories, press and college lectures on climate change paint environmental issues as a distant disaster decades down the line. Originally, that fear drove me to engage in climate activism, a constant anxiety that my future and those of my generation would be signed away before we were old enough to vote. For many Arizonans however, that fear is not a nightmare to be dreamed, but a life lived in pollution, drought and extreme heat.
As our nation considers what is likely to be its final COVID-19 relief package, we must invest in the clean energy sector. Renewables will provide relief through both job and energy security, while paving the way for a sustainable and just future for generations to come.
Solar investment tax credits provide a unique opportunity. These tax credits are essential to solar development in Arizona, largely due to a lack of statewide policy for renewable energy development. For emphasis, as recently as July 30, the Arizona Corporation Commission failed to adopt new energy rules that would set incremental renewables targets.
But why renewable energy incentives? Well simply put, they’re not a new idea and they’re politically feasible. Existing solar and wind incentives are phasing out and need to be extended, updated and expanded. We can’t afford to go backward on clean energy or for one of Arizona’s fastest-growing industries to take such a huge hit.
According to an E2 report, close to 10,000 clean energy jobs were lost from the beginning of the pandemic through May. I’ve been able to meet with the congressional offices of Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, and I can tell you: These tax incentives are under serious consideration in Washington. If the funding isn’t passed, however, we will be pulling the rug out from under the clean energy sector and the health of Arizona’s citizens.
As such, investing in solar, wind and energy efficiency through these incentives is a win-win-win-win-win situation. To quote Oprah, everybody gets a win!
Win 1: jobs. The clean energy industry was a leading sector of job growth pre-COVID. Solar investment tax credits protect this burgeoning job market.
Win 2: health. Solar energy production doesn’t produce air pollution, protecting Arizonans, especially communities of color.
Win 3: innovation. Solar tax credits allow for the use of existing incentives programs and the development of solar on any level.
Win 4: future infrastructure. Investing in solar now protects Arizona’s future generations and vulnerable populations from the threats of climate change, specifically drought and extreme heat.
Win 5: equity. Each of these solutions can play a small part in creating a clean energy grid that works for everyone.
In the world of COVID-19, it is imperative we recognize the intersectionality of our environment, public health, and racial equity. Black, brown and Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by air pollution that is directly linked to higher COVID-19 mortality rates. Environmental social injustice is an ongoing crisis that has only been exacerbated by COVID-19.
As a youth climate justice activist, I’ve followed the formula: testified on energy policy, lobbied legislators, and organized one of thousands of the global climate strikes. Our voices and futures were largely ignored. Now, as we’re stuck inside due to the failure of our government to respond to yet another crisis, I ask you to take this one small step for the immediate and long-term needs of all Arizonans.
Call your federal representatives and Sens. Sinema and McSally. Urge them to support federal clean energy incentives in the next relief bill.
Kyle Kline is a Flinn and Udall Scholar at the University of Arizona. He organizes for climate justice as a co-founder of the Tucson Division of the Arizona Youth Climate Coalition.
