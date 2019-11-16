The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Across the country, campaign signs from the recent election are disappearing from busy street corners and medians. But as we wind down from Election Day, another key vote is heating up in Washington, a vote that could allow Congress to reassert a key constitutional power that it relinquished years ago.
Currently, members of the Armed Services Committee are meeting to negotiate the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which outlines the annual budget for the U.S. Department of Defense. This year, the House of Representatives has included a provision to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) in their version of the bill. The Senate version does not include this repeal, which means that in the coming weeks, the committee will consider whether this provision stays in the NDAA, or gets negotiated out. But why is it so crucial that Congress repeal an AUMF that hasn’t been employed since the U.S. mission in Iraq ended in 2011?
To answer that question, we must understand how an AUMF works. Under Article I of the Constitution, Congress has the sole authority to declare a “total war,” but under an AUMF, the president can authorize a more limited use of military force. After 9/11, Congress signed the 2001 AUMF to authorize military action against all who “planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.” A year later, Congress passed the 2002 Iraq AUMF to authorize attacks against Saddam Hussein’s regime.
The 2002 Iraq AUMF has essentially lain dormant since the U.S. mission in Iraq officially ended in 2011. So the question remains: if it’s no longer being utilized, why repeal it now? The answer is as plain as the ink on the pages of the Constitution: It’s Congress’ job alone to declare war, and it’s time they took back that solemn responsibility.
As long as any AUMFs are in place, Congress can abdicate its obligation to vote on matters of war. And when they aren’t forced to take a public stand on such matters, representatives can claim plausible deniability for any resulting casualties. Additionally, while we may believe the 2002 Iraq AUMF is no longer relevant, it can still be used to authorize future military strikes. The 2001 AUMF has been used by three presidents to declare 41 military operations in 19 countries, so there is no reason to believe the 2002 Iraq AUMF couldn’t be resurrected to justify even more military strikes.
To be sure, repealing any AUMF may leave Americans wondering whether the president still has power to respond to surprise attacks. According to the War Powers Act of 1973, the president has the authority to send the armed forces into action in case of “a national emergency created by attack upon the United States” for up to 90 days, after which Congress must authorize extended military action. This act reaffirms that Congress should annul the “blank checks for war” created by AUMFs, and trust that the Constitution and War Powers Act provide the frameworks necessary to protect our citizens.
Thank you to Reps. Tom O’Halleran, Ann Kirkpatrick and Raul Grijalva for voting to include this repeal in the NDAA, and now I implore Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally to continue the charge. Senators, please reach out to Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith and ask him to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF.