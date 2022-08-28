Local Opinion: Conover's delay, conflict of interest, and broken promises

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has finally made a decision in the shooting incident involving former Tucson police officer Ryan Remington that killed wheelchair-bound Richard Lee Richards. She has charged Remington with manslaughter and is proceeding with prosecution. This is concerning.

I cannot comment on the charge because I don’t know all the facts. My concern is Conover’s undue delay and her failure to recuse her office from the charging decision.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 29, 2021, and the Pima County Attorney’s Office received the full Tucson Police Department investigation on Dec. 10. It took her nine months to finally make her charging decision. In her press conference, she indicated that part of the delay was because her office re-investigated the entire case.

This excuse rings hollow. I am sure TPD reviewed all the video and talked to all the witnesses. It is impossible for a review of an investigation that originally took 11 days to take an additional seven or eight months.

This unprecedented delay was not only unfair to former officer Remington; it was unfair to the family of the deceased. As the former chief criminal deputy in the Pima County Attorney’s Office, who has handled dozens of officer-involved shootings, I know that taking nine months to make a decision on this type of case is unacceptable.

More concerning is the County Attorney’s failure to recuse herself from the Remington matter. Defendant Remington was a member of the Tucson Police Officer’s Association (TPOA) at the time of the shooting and their lawyer is the defense attorney in the case. The County Attorney’s brother is on the Board of TPOA as well as the chairman of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Arizona (CLEAA) of which TPOA is a member. These two organizations are not only supportive of former Officer Remington, they are funding his defense in the criminal case.

The stated goal of these organizations is to support officers involved in shootings and to give unlimited financial support to pay for a criminal defense attorney. The close family connection between the County Attorney and her brother is such that the County Attorney should never have involved herself in this case in the first place. The appearance of impropriety is stunning and her conflict of interest is obvious.

Did County Attorney Conover charge the case on the facts or perhaps because of public pressure and not wanting to face criticism for not charging, due to her brother’s relationship and ties to the police unions? Will Remington get a better plea offer because of her brother’s position with TPOA and CLEAA? We will never know.

The public has a right to question the County Attorney’s ability to be fair and impartial when her own brother is actively involved in the defense of the accused. She ran on transparency and a promise to use independent prosecutors to prosecute officer-involved shootings. She failed to tell the public about her brother’s connection to the police unions and she failed to get an independent prosecutor to prosecute the case.

She has stated that she had the case reviewed by the former Maricopa County Attorney and another lawyer from the Attorney General’s Office. Having them review it is fine, but the ultimate decision to prosecute and retain the case is hers and hers alone. Having outside lawyers look at the case does not eliminate the conflict. She made the decision to prosecute and her office has chosen to keep the case. Her conflict does not go away.

The linchpin of the criminal justice system is the belief that it is fair and impartial. Conover’s decision to keep this case, despite her clear conflict and the gross appearance of impropriety, does a disservice to the citizens of Pima County and erodes trust and confidence in our criminal justice system and the rule of law. We deserve better.