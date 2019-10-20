The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
In an Oct. 16 opinion piece, Professor Richard Vatz wrote about the “unremitting effort to eliminate conservatives and conservative thought in the humanities and social sciences in American academy.” He called for “fairness to conservatives,” “ideological equity” and “political fairness.” He gave no examples of which conservative thoughts are being suppressed at universities.
Does he believe that “equity” means giving equal time and resources to teaching creationism as is given to evolution? Does he mean the theory of “trickle down” economics should stand proud with other economic theories, even though the numbers do not support its premise? Is he suggesting that the philosophy of the Westboro Baptist Church should be taught as equal to the philosophy of Plato and Descartes? Should climate change deniers be given equal billing in science classes? And should political science classes give credibility to governance by oligarchies or the divine right of kings?
Professor Vatz obviously is not familiar with the over 300 campuses and 800 faculty positions supported by the Charles Koch Foundation.
The University of Arizona was one of the recipients and used the funds to establish the Center for the Philosophy of Freedom (better known as the Freedom Center). Review of donor documents and publications by the Center show conservative donor influence on public education is substantial. The Center covers philosophy, economics, history, political science and business but there is no evidence in courses or publications of the academic rigor and interdisciplinary cooperation encouraged by UA polities or any attempt to give liberals “ideological equity” or “political fairness.”
Besides advancing conservative free market, anti-government, climate change denying, privatization of public goods positions, academics associated with the Freedom Center were given the freedom to teach and write books such as “Against Democracy” by Jason Brennan, which justifies voter suppression by suggesting the American electorate is divided into hobbits (the disengaged electorate), hooligans (the stupid voters) and vulcans (the knowledgeable).
He concludes that we would be better off ruled by the vulcans and argues for the disenfranchisement of hobbits and hooligans.
Further proof of the freedom and equity afforded conservatives can be found in review of the Center’s course headed by Ethics, Economy and Entrepreneurship, or EE&E, and the same-named textbook, co-authored by the Center’s head, David Schmitz, his wife, and Robert Lusch. Economics textbooks are normally written by experts in the field, peer reviewed and published by reputable publishing houses.
The EE&E textbook has none of these attributes; nor does it have footnotes, an index, a bibliography or references. As an economics textbook, its most significant failing is making no mention of the most important economic occurrence of our time: the 2008 crash, perhaps because there is no better example of the failure of free-market economic theory.
Finally, no economist, political scientist, anthropologist or historian goes back 40,000 years to discuss trade and concludes that Neanderthals became extinct because they weren’t entrepreneurs; that our first colony, Jamestown, failed because they didn’t establish private property rights; or that bison almost became extinct because Native American drove them off cliffs. Are these the precious conservative thoughts that Vatz believes should receive equal time?
I suggest that the reason conservative thoughts do not get equal academic recognition is because they cannot be substantiated by academic rigor or subject matter experts.