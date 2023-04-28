The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This past Sunday, April 23, Tucson family, friends, community members and elected City of Tucson past and present officials, gathered appropriately at the Tucson Botanical Gardens to celebrate and memorialize the life and work of recently passed former Tucson City Councilman Paul Durham. Durham, an activist, environmentalist, was an exemplar of how we all need to live in order to address our challenges, now and in the future, in the face of human-caused climate change.

In addition to bringing, with his partner and loved one, food from our Arizona producers to the community with their local food co-op, Durham lived his own life with many examples of how we can all act to tangibly and significantly address the causes of our warming climate. Councilman Durham rode a bicycle whenever possible, whether campaigning for office, running errands or going to work. His home was fossil-fuel free and solar-energy powered. He and his partner conserved water, relied on solar and fossil fuel free energy to power their home, and drove a solar-battery charged electric car, when needed, where his bicycle could not take him.

Councilman Durham welcomed us to use his office as concerned community members, to plan for and offer workshops for building resilient neighborhoods by understanding the risks and to be prepared for extreme heat and the potential for consequential major power outages in the community. The Ward 3 office of Councilman Durham hosted a number of Tucson’s neighborhoods in activist organized workshops to prepare for “What to do if the power goes out” under extreme heat conditions.

His was a precious example of “walking the talk” about how we all need to tangibly engage in our city, community, and neighborhoods to address and reverse the consequences of global warming on our home lives, lifestyle, and in our city, state, and globally, by rejecting use of all fossil fuels (oil, gas, coal, and, nuclear); and preserving our precious natural resources and our environment. Let us honor and follow Councilman Durham’s foresight, wisdom, and clear examples of action needed to reverse the growing climate threats.

The time is now and truly overdue for each and all of us to take action and solve these threats to our community, state, nation, and planet. We can do so by creating carbon-free homes with solar energy, fossil fuel free utilities, electric vehicles, and water conservation measures such as rainwater harvesting and water-saving in home fixtures. We can change to non gas using electric vehicles and utilities, and we can all convince others and our elected officials to help make this possible for every household. Let’s show the nation how this needs to be done everywhere.