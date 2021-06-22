Local Opinion: County must step up to fight climate change

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Clean Cities is a program of the U.S. Department of Energy that fosters the nation’s economic, environmental, and energy security by working locally to advance affordable, domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems and other fuel-saving technologies and practices.
The 75 Clean Cities Coalitions across the country work to reduce greenhouse gases and other pollutants, while advancing and promoting the use of various alternative fuels, electric vehicles and seeking other new technologies to lower emissions and the impacts of climate change.
For over 20 years, Pima Association of Governments hosted the Tucson Clean Cities Coalition and funded a full time Clean Cities Coordinator with monies from the USDOE, federal dollars from the Federal Highways Administration and competitive grants. The TCCC had some great successes and was nationally recognized by the USDOE.
In the 10-year period ending in 2018, TCCC members reduced 48.3 million gallons of gasoline and 192,000 tons of greenhouse gases. In 2018, 53 businesses, utilities and government agencies were members of the TCCC, supporting the organization’s mission, by working to convert fleets to alternative fuels and providing the necessary fueling stations. This includes the school buses serving the Amphitheater and Marana School Districts that converted many of their buses to cleaner fuels such as propane and CNG.
The TCCC was one of the original partners in the Tucson-area grease recycling campaign that started in 2005. Thanks to the TCCC, thousands of pounds of used cooking oil is collected and recycled into biodiesel fuel and not dumped into our local sewer system.
The TCCC also helped to establish a similar program in Nogales, so that restaurants would not dump grease into the sewer system causing overflows. Two local fire districts use the biodiesel created from those collections, reducing their trucks’ tailpipe emissions.
Beginning in fiscal year 2019, PAG management cut the TCCC Coordinator’s hours to half-time, restricted the number of coalition meetings and eliminated outreach and educational events, even though funding had not changed.
TCCC membership declined, and the remaining members complained to the USDOE about a lack of support from PAG’s leadership. When the TCCC applied for recertification by USDOE in early 2019 it was put on probation, because the program was no longer meeting the requirements for an active coalition.
From April to December 2019, PAG made very little effort to meet the program requirements outlined by USDOE, but still collected dues from the TCCC membership. In addition to the issues listed above, USDOE terminated the TCCC in January 2020, because PAG made unauthorized withdrawals of federal funds before work tasks and deliverables were completed and approved.
The TCCC was not terminated because of a lack of funds as claimed by PAG leadership. The coalition could cover its operating expenses with membership dues, grants, in-kind dollars and USDOE funding.
The TCCC was terminated because PAG leadership has been working to downsize or eliminate every environmental program housed at PAG, even though PAG was formed and appointed by the Governor of the State of Arizona, for the purposes of coordinating and facilitating environmental stewardship of the Pima County region.
With the loss of the TCCC, Pima County will lose out on funding opportunities from the USDOE, and the ability to have a vital connection to future resources that the Biden administration is developing to support electric vehicles. It also loses the partnerships developed with local businesses to build the infrastructure and educate the public about the benefits of alternative fuels.
It’s not too late for another organization in Pima County to step up and host a new Clean Cities Coalition. Alternative fuels must be part of the future to reduce greenhouse gases and to supplement our constant increasing dependence on fossil fuels, and thus reducing that dependence. An active, viable Clean Cities Coalition could lead our region into that future.
Jerry Kachenko is an administrative manager for Arizona Petroleum Products and the former chairman of the Tucson Clean Cities Coalition.