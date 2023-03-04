The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As someone who chronically doomscrolls abortion news, one set of photos stands above the rest.

The My Abortion Network (MYA), a group of primary care clinicians who provide early abortions, showed the world what an early abortion really looks like in a photo project last year. It’s nothing like you’ve been led to believe.

To gather the photos, Dr. Joan Fleischman extracted pregnancy tissue from women from five to nine weeks pregnant. The blood and menstrual lining were removed from each sample, leaving behind various amounts of white, fluffy tissue.

Tissue at four weeks looks like a nasty sneeze when you have a cold. At five weeks, it’s a clump of white no bigger than a quarter inch. At seven weeks, it’s still less than half an inch wide.

When I saw the photos for the first time, I wished I could tape them to the inside of Republican legislators’ eyelids until it permeated their incredibly thick skulls that this tiny wisp does not deserve more rights than the person carrying it.

To me, these images cut through the deafening political noise that often surrounds the abortion debate. Pro-life groups are particularly fond of portraying even early abortion as a bloody, immoral massacre of fully formed embryos, with fingers and toes and a face. The MYA Network showed them that’s just not true.

We may not have viral photos, but here in Arizona we have a similar piece of information that cuts through the noise.

Ask yourself before you scroll down the page, how many abortions were performed in Arizona in 2021? Write it down. Maybe even ask a few friends. Everyone I quizzed had wildly different guesses.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is required under a 2010 law to release an annual report on abortions in the state. The 27-page report for 2021 detailed everything from the type of abortion performed to the pregnancy history of each patient.

The report showed a total of 13,896 abortions in 2021. Of those, 59% of them took place at or before eight weeks. This tells us that in Arizona, most women are trying to get an abortion as soon as they possibly can.

It also showed us abortion in Arizona is incredibly safe. Only 22 complications occurred. This report is a powerful tool against claims from the right that abortion is a life-threatening procedure.

The report also offers insight into why women in Arizona get abortions. Although many chose not to specify a reason, over 2,000 women who did answer said they were getting an abortion because they simply didn’t want to have children. That’s an incredible statistic, and one I think needs to become more normalized.

About 600 abortions were done for medical reasons impacting the mother or fetus. This is a huge issue under attack in other red states, and could be coming for Arizona. These 600 cases show medical complications from pregnancy do happen, and Arizona women should not be left wondering whether they’ll survive a pregnancy.

If you care about abortion rights, I seriously encourage you to peruse the Arizona report and the MYA photos on your own. Information like this is the best tool we have to avoid skewing the facts when it comes to abortion.