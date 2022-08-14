Local Opinion: Dark money isn't just a problem in politics. It's infecting litigation.

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a professional who is dedicated and passionate about serving my country and community, I am concerned with the lack of transparency and accountability in our judicial system. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United v FEC gave corporations the green light to spend billions of dollars to shape the results of our elections, all but ending transparency within our political spending system.

A similar occurrence is happening to our civil litigation system, due to the rise of the third-party litigation funding industry, which is looking to “invest” in countless lawsuits for their personal financial gain. With recently introduced legislation, the Litigation Funding Transparency Act (LFTA), would expose these third parties by creating more transparency in the legal system. Therefore, I believe it deserves your support.

The third-party litigation funding industry has empowered outside, anonymous groups to manipulate our litigation system. These unknown financial backers have made agreements with attorneys to finance cases that wouldn’t be taken on a pure contingency basis in exchange for a percentage of a successful claim’s settlement.

The darkness in which these third-party funding arrangements operate allows conflicts of interest to fester. While federal rules prevent court judges from being involved in cases in which they hold a monetary stake, the presence of anonymous third-party funders all but erased this standard. Countless judges might be overseeing lawsuits where they have a financial interest without being aware of it. Unless third-party agreements disclosure becomes required, third parties will carry on pumping money into cases without anyone knowing.

The lack of transparency within the third-party litigation funding system also impacts national security matters. Secret litigation funders include not only hedge funds and Wall Street financial brokers, but also state-owned and controlled entities that could have a strategic interest in bringing nefarious cases. As of now, there is at least one sovereign wealth fund that has invested in such litigation and has the power to do so. Thanks to third-party litigation funding agreements, they and other groups would be able to stay in the dark while backing lawsuits aimed at harming our national security and intelligence infrastructure.

Even though a few states and district courts have begun to mandate third-party disclosure, transparency needs to be enforced at a national level to prevent third-party funders from merely investing in lawsuits where jurisdictions do not order disclosure.

By passing the LFTA, we can require cases to disclose the presence of third-party funding agreements and make the names of these third parties publicly available. Please support this bill to help stop outside actors from abusing our litigation system and debilitating our national security.