Local Opinion: Dems deserve praise for passing Inflation Reduction Act

Last year, we watched as Republicans and obstructionist Dems like Joe Manchin killed Build Back Better in Congress, seemingly dooming our hopes for meaningful climate change and health care legislation. It was incredibly disappointing.

But now, the Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law. The reason we now have all the great things contained in the IRA — our first ever real investment in climate change prevention and preparedness, health care funding and relief for seniors on Medicare, tax law changes that make sure the ultra-rich and corporations pay their fair share — is because progressive leaders in Congress never stopped fighting for the changes we desperately need, even when everyone else gave a reconciliation bill up for dead.

It’s because leaders like Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema know that Americans can’t wait any longer to start building a stronger future, and that’s what this bill does. Next time, rather than allowing corporate-funded obstructionists to set our policy, we should look to the leadership offered by the progressive Democrats in Congress who continue to prioritize what’s best for the country, not their donors. I’m thankful to them, and thankful to President Biden and the Democratic leadership for finally listening to the people and getting this legislation passed.

As the child of a person on Medicare, I’ve worried over the past few years as health care costs have increased sharply. Meanwhile, common-sense solutions like empowering Medicare to negotiate drug prices have been blocked over and over again by MAGA Republicans awash in drug company donations.

This bill has big benefits for Medicare recipients: caps on out-of-pocket annual prescription costs, expanded eligibility for premium subsidies, and for the first time Medicare will be able to begin negotiating pricing for some drugs. Plus, a $35 monthly cap for insulin!

Too many of our seniors still face significant financial barriers to getting the health care they need, and insulin costs have driven many into dire poverty. The steps taken in the IRA to reduce prescription drug costs will make a real difference in our lives. It’s taken decades to finally pass these crucial health care upgrades, and I’m grateful to President Biden and the Democratic leaders in Congress for continuing to fight for it.

And finally, this bill does something amazing: It provides desperately needed funding to help rural and farming communities grow, strengthen and modernize for the future.

It has almost $10 billion to improve our rural electrical grid, to make sure it’s strong and resilient for future decades and avoid the kind of blackouts we’ve seen in Texas.

Billions in climate-smart agricultural funding that supports farmers while reducing pollution and emissions. Support for rural electrical co-ops and renewable energy projects, USDA conservation programs, and debt relief for distressed farmers.

Funding for climate-related projects that are crucial to guarantee our long-term ability to survive, like wildfire prevention and protection of our water resources. Plus, it has a rebate program to help all Americans make their homes safer and greener, historic improvements to Medicare, and more.

As a working family, we’re committed to doing what we can to reduce our energy usage and fight climate change. But many of the household upgrades we’d like to make are cost-prohibitive, even if they pay rewards in the long run.

So we’re so thankful and excited to see how the rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act will allow us and others to make these investments. Energy-smart improvements like upgrading insulation and windows, solar panels, heat pumps, and replacing old fossil-fuel appliances can make a real difference, and the credits within the IRA will make it possible for us.

It is an amazing accomplishment. I’m thankful that Joe Biden is delivering on his promises. Vote Democrats up and down ballot in November to build a stronger America.