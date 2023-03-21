The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There’s an apparently polar difference in the oratory of 2024 presidential election wannabes from the Democratic and the Republican parties.

The GOP aspirants emphasize cultural wars and woke-ism as they aim to stir up rage amongst their sycophants and others who may lean toward more bigoted views. Conversely, it seems that President Biden has been encouraging Democratic candidates to avoid falling into what may prove to be the quicksand of vitriolic contests.

This writer believes in the power of facts and the truth to win disputes and to make sales. Assuming that position is correct, that adherence to the facts makes sense for hopefuls on the campaign trail in order to capture the minds and hearts of most voters, of course with the exception of those individuals who spend their waking hours glued to Fox on their TVs.

Touting a solid record of accomplishments which results in adding money to peoples’ pockets and which helps them to cope with kitchen table issues should be expected to count more in winning votes than hot air merely spewing empty epithets and baseless conspiracy theories.

The chardonnay-sipping elites in the Democratic Party should reconsider their priorities and concentrate on convincing blue-collar workers in mill towns that the big “D” Democratic policies are tightly focused on the practical needs and aspirations of those on Main Street and not on throwing rocks at their political opponents.

While stressing gut-issue priorities which may prove most important in the voting booth, is not to suggest that Democrats should in any way muffle expounding their dedication to civil rights, social and racial justice, educational excellence and equality, housing equity, health care for all and the other humane concerns that are the bedrock of the Democratic Party today.

Every Democratic candidate’s presentation must include a recitation of the cultural and social norms that are fundamental to Democratic legislative, cultural and moral standards so nobody, on an emotional level, will be confused or aroused by the Republican rants. There’s a lurking danger of voters misunderstanding the Democrats if they were to overlook speaking directly and succinctly to the emotionally charged concerns Republicans scheme to bring to a boil.

Democratic orators should consider emulating the group dynamic so evident in many Black church services where the congregation vocalizes their agreement with the statements of leader of the services with words like “amen” as they build to a crescendo of positive support for every point the leader expresses — get everybody used to nodding approvals.