The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The housing crisis continues to grip Pima County and the entire State, leaving families struggling to find affordable and suitable homes. This crisis demands more housing and more housing types to be built as soon as possible. One way to accomplish this, especially on infill sites, is to embrace more density. When combined with sustainable practices, density will immediately provide more housing while fostering a more environmentally conscious and vibrant community.

As Tucsonans, we must incorporate sustainable density to shape our collective future. Higher-density infill projects, when done properly, provide for sustainable growth. Smaller, denser lots and units minimize the impact on our natural environment by preserving washes, riparian areas, and hillsides as natural open space, while “clustering” development in the other areas a project site. This can be done by allowing more height, smaller lots/units, or both. Regardless of how density occurs, it provides the opportunity to preserve the areas we all agree should be protected.

Density is also more energy and water efficient. Smaller homes require less energy to heat and cool, and the close proximity of apartments leads to less energy loss and more efficient units. Smaller home lots and apartments use significantly less water per person due to less outdoor irrigation. Increased density allows us to provide more environmentally efficient housing for our growing population while preserving the natural beauty that surrounds us. Simply put, it is the choice to grow up and not out.

One example of this choice is the current rezoning of the old Quail Canyon golf course that will soon go before the Pima County Board of Supervisors. This rezoning preserves over half of the old golf course as open space while clustering apartments next to existing hotels along Oracle Road and new homes adjacent to existing homes. All of this will occur along the busy Oracle Road corridor, which is surrounded by existing roads, infrastructure, and commercial development.

The project has also worked with a local conservation organization to make numerous commitments to water, wildlife, and environmental sustainability, like WaterSense fixtures, EV charging, riparian area restoration, and xeriscaping. Despite the added costs, the developer is committed to developing a sustainable and environmentally responsible project. Another benefit of density is that it funds these sustainable elements of a project, as additional units help cover the costs associated with environmental benefits. This combination of infill development, open space preservation, and environmental commitments is a model of sustainable development. It will place more lots on less land near the center of Tucson and is a responsible alternative to growing out.

Infill sites are the most difficult to rezone to higher density because they usually are located right next to existing lower-density housing. This is the case with Quail Canyon. But infill sites are exactly where we need more density because these sites are next to existing utilities, roads, and other infrastructure. Also, the new residents that will live in these sites will live closer to work and school than developments on the outskirts of Tucson, which creates a better quality of life for those residents and less impact on the environment overall. Infill sites have far more positives than negatives, so rezoning them with higher density is the responsible and right thing to do.

As a licensed General Contractor with a background in affordable housing, I am passionate about housing solutions. I am grateful for our community’s ecological values and those that fight to protect it. I believe that we all must embrace denser development, particularly infill, as a viable vision for our community’s future. Shifting our mindset to allow for more density will be key to addressing our housing shortage. By doing so, we can ensure a flourishing environment, foster stronger community bonds, and leave a sustainable legacy for generations to come.