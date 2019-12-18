Local Opinion: Dispelling the three most common myths about DACA

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
As the nation awaits a decision from the Supreme Court about the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program introduced by President Barack Obama, a campaign of misinformation is being spread about the beneficiaries of DACA. It is apparent that this campaign is being spearheaded by the administration and others who would rather see nearly 800,000 people lose their ability to work and go to school than put politics aside and work toward a sensible solution to this issue. Whether it is strictly for xenophobic propaganda, or because of plain ignorance, this misinformation campaign needs to stop. The public should know the truth about DACA and recipients of this program.
Myth: DACA recipients could have (or should have) become citizens during the past eight years.
Repeat after me: If a DACA recipient had the ability to become a U.S. citizen he or she almost certainly would have already! DACA recipients cannot just magically become U.S. citizens. They can’t even get in the back of the imaginary line that many think exists for immigrants.
U.S. immigration law makes it extremely difficult to go through the legal path of immigration. In fact, most DACA recipients would face a 10-year reentry bar if they attempted to legally immigrate. This means that they’d have to leave the United States and wait outside for 10 years before they could legally return. Who would attempt a process with that type of draconian penalty, separating you from family for a decade?
When Obama included the ability for DACA recipients to leave the U.S. and return with a special permit, called advance parole, some could apply for a green card in limited circumstances. This process comes with a high cost: in some cases upward of $3,000 in filing fees to the government, not to mention associated legal costs. Not surprisingly, when the right-wing media found out about this they chided DACA recipients and called it an unlawful “amnesty” or “loophole”. For most recipients, the reality is that they just don’t have a path to legally immigrate and become U.S. citizens. The only solution to this problem is a permanent legislative fix like the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019.
Myth: DACA recipients are “very tough, hardened criminals.”
In a recent tweet, President Trump called DACA recipients “Hardened Criminals.” Nothing could be further than the truth. After being called out for this false assertion, the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security attempted to double down by releasing a report on DACA recipients and crime. This served as nothing more than an extension of the administration’s ongoing smear campaign against immigrants.
To qualify for DACA, an applicant must submit themselves to an extensive vetting process via DHS. Individuals do not qualify if they have been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, or three or more other misdemeanors.
They must also demonstrate that they do not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety. The program does recognize that DACA applicants are human beings who are imperfect. Therefore, the system is one that allows for forgiveness and discretion.
Myth: DACA recipients have not utilized this opportunity.
DACA has provided many with an opportunity that they never had: The ability to attend college or work. DACA recipients have not let this opportunity pass them by. In fact, a 2018 national DACA survey found that over 90% of DACA recipients are working and these jobs cross over numerous industries. Many have received professional licenses to fulfill their occupational requirements. Nearly 40% of DACA recipients are enrolled in secondary or postsecondary education. Many are studying to become professionals in education, nursing, and other fields that have a significant shortage of workers. An estimated 20,000 DACA-eligible teachers, many in rural communities, would lose their jobs if DACA is rescinded. With the U.S. unemployment rate falling to a 50-year low at 3.6%, it makes zero economic sense to place hundreds of thousands out of work. There is no doubt that DACA has been a success story for the recipients, the employers and the communities they serve.
Reality: DACA has been an unmitigated success!
Maurice “Mo” Goldman is an immigration attorney in Tucsonand member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).