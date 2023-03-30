The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For more than 30 years, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative has aimed to realize the unfulfilled, central principle of our Declaration of Independence that the pursuit of liberty and happiness requires equality.

In the corporate world, data shows that DEI has improved problem-solving, employee retention, and profitability (this would please my ancestor, Robert Morris: global capitalist and “financier of the American Revolution”). In the medical world, DEI has an even greater value. Numerous studies demonstrate that it reduces suffering and death due to injury and ill health by improving medical research, clinical practice, provider diversity, and patient outcomes. DEI also lowers health care costs by billions of dollars.

Despite this, Republicans in the Arizona state Legislature are trying to make DEI in state and local governments (including the college and university system) illegal. SB1694 would increase inequality and poor health by prohibiting discussion of systemic socioeconomic barriers as well as banning training in implicit bias, inclusive language, and “anti-racism.”

SB1694 conflicts with 21st century medical research, education, and the entire health care industry, which are irreversibly focused on identifying health inequities that create disparate, too often deadly, health outcomes in terms of gender, sexual preference, age, ethnicity/race, religion, disability, socioeconomic status, and more.

Every significant medical and public health entity (including medical schools) promotes DEI and the “inclusive language” necessary to scientifically identify, measure, analyze, and address health disparities that afflict millions of people and cost billions of dollars. This includes the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

DEI improves health and the quality of health care in myriad ways. For instance, having more underrepresented groups in research trials improves patient outcomes. Reducing language/cultural barriers improves patient-provider communication and long-term outcomes. Understanding how strictly social determinants of health impact health outcomes also helps researchers and clinicians address all kinds of disparities (e.g., minoritized groups suffering more amputations due to diabetic foot ulcers, poverty being correlated with a higher risk of premature death, older adults having lower health literacy, etc.). Indeed, research shows that such non-medical forces have a greater impact on health status than genetic factors.

Among obvious, negative social and economic consequences, to ban DEI in Arizona is to deny medical science a well-established, evidence-based way to improve the health of many population groups who have long languished and died without good health care. Contact your legislator and ask them to oppose SB1694 and help save lives in Arizona.