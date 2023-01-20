Local Opinion: Do the clothes or the job make the woman?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The fracas surrounding a female Missouri state legislator’s decision to legislate a more conservative, supposedly more professional dress code for female legislators (notably banning uncovered arms and encouraging the wearing of cardigans or blazers), made me think of this quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin that I’ve heard through the years whenever someone goes nuts about what women, as well as men, wear or don’t wear to work instead of how they do their work: “It is the eye of other people that ruins us. If I were blind, I would want neither fine clothes, fine houses or fine furniture.”

I also thought about a 1977 book that dictated (and I mean dictated) female office work wear for many years, that being “Women’s Dress for Success” by image expert John T. Molloy. Any woman who came of working age in the early-to-mid 1980s, a time when the number of women entering the workforce in jobs other than secretary, teacher, or nurse greatly increased, will remember hordes of women following Molloy’s advice to the last bound buttonhole.

I remember so many of my colleagues and myself looking like ever so slightly feminized corporate drone men in dark, longish skirted suits, with flesh-toned pantyhose, fairly low-heeled plain leather pumps, scratchily starched white or faintly hued blouse-shirts, and, perhaps most memorably, floppy silk bow ties that often came in subdued foulard patterns. At the time, I occasionally worked with female television journalists from Arizona who felt compelled to wear at least part of the same costume in the winter and when working in other parts of the country. I remember listening with envy to the stories of one Phoenix reporter, who told me they could wear “modest” sundresses to work during the hottest parts of the summer.

Many of those dictates remained in place until late in the decade, as one can see in the 1989 film “Working Girl,” which featured Melanie Griffith trying to achieve success denied her social class and her low-paid secretarial rank by wearing her incapacitated and unethical supervisor’s expensive wardrobe. When the 1990s brought pantsuits and shorter, lighter skirts into workplaces, I know a lot of women wanted to burn their foulard ties like so much rubbish. I can only imagine what those bonfires looked like here in the desert.

Of course, what women wear to non-hospital, non-factory jobs has been a subject of tremendous scrutiny ever since organizations thought smaller female fingers would do wonders with the typewriters that ruled offices until about the 1980s. For years, clothing that bared arms and included short hemlines and snug fits was considered not only acceptable but nearly required in many work environments. As can be seen in so very many films, television shows, advertisements and news stories from the 1950s until well into the 70s. And, to be fair, on a not insignificant number of current local and network news programs worldwide.

I remember clothes being a factor of contention at a job I had in the late 1990s. I did media relations and had a lot of contact with local, national and international reporters, most of whom dressed for very intense success. During my first few months on the job, I wore a succession of fairly expensive, well-tailored dresses and pantsuits to work. One day, a female superior told me that though I had contact with the outside world that most of the organization’s employees did not, my (and I quote) “corporate ‘Dress for Success’ look was off-putting” to this person and others. Okay. So, I bought several black turtlenecks and T-shirts and some khaki pants and wore a combination of those garments to work nearly every day for about two months. After that time, someone higher up in the organization told me that my “finely crafted” protest had been acknowledged and that I was more than free to dress any way I thought correct.

In the not by a long shot final analysis, what women wear or don’t wear to work is probably going to remain a thorny subject until we enter a later “Star Trek” world of full coverage, gender neutral yet colorful uniforms. For now, when we focus so much on things like clothes and not enough on opportunity, qualifications, and job performance, we truly will let the eye of others ruin us.