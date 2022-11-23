Local Opinion: Do your part to make flying friendlier

Full disclosure. No one in my family works for the airlines, airports, airport vendors or the TSA. Also, no frequent flyer bonus coming my way after this piece is published.

Last week, I hit five different airports doing some work in Colorado and Connecticut and flew on three different airlines with some long layovers and one cancelled flight. Is it just me or is passenger crankiness at an all-time high?

Started at the ticket counter. A 6 a.m. flight and folks are in line grumbling about the agents not being at the counter until 4 a.m. More grumbling because all TSA lines are not operating. I observe TSA officers demonstrating extreme patience with passengers not following the protocols “Thank you, TSA, for keeping us safe,” is drowned out by frowns and non-complimentary body language.

On the way to my gate, I hear travelers complaining to each other about the higher cost of a soda and chips than at their local Costco. Seated at the gate and a person one seat down opens their bagel and first comment is “I can’t believe it, they put too much cream cheese on my bagel. I told them I didn’t want the cheese coming out over the edge of my sandwich. I am going right back and telling them to fix it.” Is there such a thing as a defiant stomp? I almost sprinted ahead to give the restaurant a heads-up. My cringeworthy adventure continued when passengers started crowding the gate and pestering the agent while the TV hanging directly over the gate clearly announced, “Boarding in 10 minutes.”

After the flight attendants dealt with some pre-flight crabbiness, including cabin temperature and lack of overhead storage, passengers seemed to settle down, soothed by sleep, computers, and phones. Then came beverage service and I spilled my coffee on the window seat passenger. Granted, coffee on jeans is license to rant but this person treated the incident as if staff in a five-star restaurant had dumped an entire lobster dinner, butter and all, on their lap. I immediately apologized but was ignored and they went after the flight attendant. “Do you have any soda water? Check if anyone knows how to get out a coffee stain from jeans. I want some compensation for this. Could you move me to another seat?”

The only thing saving the crew was turbulence requiring everyone to buckle in for the remainder of flight. Needless to say, I didn’t share an Uber with this person after retrieving our luggage, which was delayed, so I started my morning with complaint noise and ended with whining louder than a jet engine.

If I removed all the disgruntled distractions, my experience last week in airports and on planes was exceptional. Sparkling clean bathrooms, extra help lining up my luggage tags, no roll of the eyes and sigh because I asked for a paper ticket, taking hit for my spilled coffee, invite to go hunting and fishing with car rental shuttle driver in Colorado, prompt text/email giving flight departure updates, gentle pat down by TSA, smooth takeoff/landing and extra cream cheese on my everything bagel.

Our air transportation system is incredibly complex. The variables that need to be controlled to move you safely thousands of miles in a relatively brief period of time boggle the mind. There is one variable that airports and airlines cannot control: passenger attitude and mind set. Besides arriving early, mentally arrive early with a positive attitude. Treat flying like other experiences where you know you are going to wait in lines (popular amusement parks/drive-through fast food restaurants). Understand that any level of airport rage will not impact your arrival time.

An airline used to have the tagline of “Come Fly the Friendly Skies.” Although the slogan was introduced in 1965, we should all have it printed on our luggage tags today.