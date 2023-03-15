The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While working as a high school special educator, I dealt with an incorrigible student.

James constantly violated the rights of others, either physically, emotionally or in some other disruptive way. Afterwards, his mother was called in for a conference. No matter how many witnesses there were to his behavior, James denied everything. The mother attacked the school for lying about her son, indignantly accusing us of being evil, and that I was the devil. Everyone was blamed but James as he smugly watched the drama unfold. The conferences ended with suspensions from school, but because his mother defended him, James did not care. His disruptive behavior did not modify. He was ultimately expelled from school for a semester more than once.

After retiring, I heard that James had been in prison at least three times. If he had been held accountable with parental cooperation, his behavior may have changed.

A similar situation exists with Donald Trump and his followers in the MAGA base of his party. Trump is James in this equation, and Fox News opinion hosts are his parents, defending his actions. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity play to the MAGA base because that is a large part of their audience. It makes them millions and enriches Fox beyond measure. It is all done for ratings and money, not objective truth.

On air, the Fox hosts supported the idea of a fraudulent, stolen 2020 election, suggesting that voting machines may have been rigged, resulting in an ongoing lawsuit against Fox. Apparently, there were texts, emails, and eyewitness accounts that showed the hosts knew the election was legitimate, but they dared not say so on air. They would have faced attacks from Trump and their viewer base, and be accused as traitors.

The Fox opinion hosts also minimized the destructive events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, blaming others like the FBI, Antifa, Nancy Pelosi, or anyone else imaginable.

Prior to the march on the Capitol, Trump spoke to his assembled followers, telling them that the election had been stolen from them. It was only stolen because he said so, without supporting evidence. He told them that they had to “fight like hell” or they would lose their country, and that they should march on the Capitol and he would be with them. The hordes did march, and Trump watched the proceedings from the White House for three hours without intervening.

Barricades were overrun, Capitol police and security beaten, windows and doors smashed to admit entry into the Capitol, all to stop the transfer of presidential power. There was further destruction inside the Capitol, with legislators seeking safety. It was an assault that could easily be termed an insurrection. Many were injured, and five ultimately died. Hour upon hour of video footage has shown what happened.

For whatever reason, in late February 2023 House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sent 41,000 hours of January 6 video to Tucker Carlson. Predictably, Carlson found the invasion’s most innocent, benign moments, calling the invaders meek and mild tourists gathering peacefully. It is cherry picking at its most extreme.

Not everyone marching on the Capitol, climbing the walls and entering the building were engaged in destruction. Their presence may have been relatively legitimate. There were, however, those who used the opportunity to go beyond innocent behavior. Nearly a thousand have been arrested, and some charged with felonies like sedition. It was a tragic day. In the aftermath that same day, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Mitt Romney and others blamed Donald Trump’s words and actions for what transpired.

Even now, more than two years later, those like Carlson are minimizing the events and blaming anyone but those responsible. It is as divisive as anything can be with no end in sight.

It is all about defending and enabling destructive behavior, serving no good purpose.