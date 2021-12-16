Local Opinion: Don't forget to give time

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
At this time of year four major holiday observances are taking place. Each celebration includes some form of gift giving. It is the one time when a heavy portion of the population gets into the frenzy of shopping, trying to find that perfect gift for those various special people and managing to avoid crowds if at all possible.
And while there is this physical, material aspect attached to the giving of a gift, there is one gift in particular that is most often overlooked but is just as valuable and just as needed as any gift to be shared. I’m suggesting that the giving of our time be a strong consideration to be added to the list of gifts and one that then becomes a gift to many and not just one.
The gift of our time can be carried out in so many ways and brings with it an abundance of valuable support. One way, of course is the volunteering of our time to a multitude of charities and organizations. Everything from stuffing campaign envelopes to serving meals to the less advantaged and homeless is always needed and greatly appreciated. Assisting in medical facilities in a variety of ways from pushing wheelchairs to delivering meals to manning the information desk can help increase the efficacy of the services being provided. Becoming a docent at museums or the zoo and desert museum serves a critical purpose in helping to educate the public while supplementing personnel needs. These and many more opportunities are available and waiting for us to step up and offer our time for their missions.
There is another area of giving our time other than with an organization. There are constant opportunities when it becomes most helpful when we spend our time listening to others. So many times there are those who need to vent out their problems or worries or even frustrations who need a good listener to be there to hear their laments and to, if possible, offer empathy, encouragement or even advice.
There is that moment when life seems to be pounding extra hard on a person when a good friend can listen and be there for support. It’s a human-to-human relationship that serves as a strong kind of bond. This giving of our time in this manner can be so much more effective and priceless than a material gift and can help a person make it through some rough times.
Finally, there is one more way we can be effective through the giving of our time. Quite often it would be of great help if we simply just paused and gave some time to ourselves. Today’s world seems to make us rush through everything and push ourselves to the point of exhaustion. We could easily forget what it means to be relaxed and even contemplative.
The old saying of stopping to smell the roses is very applicable here. In sports they have timeouts. It is so vital to our mental and physical health that we emulate the sports teams and also call time out every now and then. And while in this timeout period we need to escape from this whirling world and find our much needed solace
Time is so often the forgotten element in our life when it comes to using it for other purposes, rather than rushing to that next meeting or making deadlines or trying to catch a plane. How we use that forgotten element becomes the true measurement of how we are living our life.
How much of us and our time is being used for the good and benefit of others? Perhaps this year Old Santa might just find a couple of surprise gifts in that bag of his. And he’ll think, “Well, now. It’s about time.”
Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer living in Tucson.