Local Opinion: Don't squander our investment in Arizona’s water future

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last year, the Arizona Legislature made an historic investment in solving our water crisis. It committed $1.2 billion to a newly recreated Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) for water importation and conservation. This investment in water infrastructure, conservation and management is critically needed for the future of Arizona and is long past due.

With this investment, however, comes the obligation to use the money wisely. To protect our pocketbooks and our environment, the new WIFA Board must avoid jumping on the first water project that is pushed in front of it and instead use an open and transparent procurement process that prioritizes cost-effective means of meeting our state’s water needs. On these metrics, the Board got off to a rocky start, but there is still time to get on track.

Right before the holidays, the Board hastily approved an agreement to explore dedicating $750 million to the purchase of water from a proposed multi-billion dollar desalination plant in Puerto Penasco, Mexico to be built by IDE Technologies, an Israeli desalination company, in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The plant would pull water from the Sea of Cortez, desalinate it, dump the salty brine back into the sea and pipe the freshwater 200 miles north and uphill, crossing the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument to link up with the Central Arizona Project canal. The first of three phases would pump 300,000 acre-feet at a cost of $5 billion and produce water at an estimated cost as high as $3,200/acre-foot. While a water importation project might be an appropriate investment, desalination would not be a silver bullet to solving our state’s water shortage. Far from it.

Desalination is a mixed bag. It’s hugely expensive, uses massive amounts of energy, and discharges a hyper-concentrated salty fluid, brine, that must be dispersed so as not to suffocate marine life if pumped back into the sea. The Sea of Cortez is a rich marine environment, home to the Vaquita porpoise, the most endangered marine mammal on earth. The impact of this project on the environment deserves much more study before the state commits any funds.

Believe me, I understand the urgency of addressing our water crisis and support immediate action. Water has been a top priority for me as a community member and as an Arizona legislator. I have long called for Arizona to get serious about conserving our most precious resource and investing in our water security. But we must do this smartly.

Arizona remains one of the fastest growing states in the nation, with people drawn here by things that make us all love this state: the beauty of our deserts, mountains and forests, the unique and diverse cultures that call this land home and the promise of opportunity for our children. With historic investments in our state supported by the CHIPS Act, the economy of Arizona will continue to grow. As we do, however, we must plan appropriately, become the global leader in water conservation and, yes, invest in water importation responsibly, understanding it is one piece of a much larger puzzle.

WIFA’s newly appointed executive director recently assured legislators that the Board will not let its agreement with IDE stand in the way of considering competing water proposals. This is a good sign. WIFA should look to invest first in the most cost-effective way of securing additional water, which is conservation. Other opportunities to bring additional water to the state, including by treating water in California in exchange for Colorado River water delivered to Arizona, should also be given an opportunity to compete.

Arizona has an opportunity to address our water crisis meaningfully. Let’s not squander it by focusing narrowly on any one proposal. All options need to be on the table. Too much is at stake to do otherwise.