Local Opinion: Don't take voting for granted

I was transferred to Louisiana in 1967. Shortly after getting settled in, we went to register to vote. In line in front of me was a young African American woman who was handed several sheets of paper and told to fill them out completely. When I stepped up to the window, I was given a single sheet, and so I asked about the additional pages. The clerk gave me a strange look and told me I didn’t need the questionnaire; I was fine as it was.

It was then that I became fully aware of the sobering fact that African American citizens in Louisiana were required to take a special, contrived exam before they could be eligible to vote. At that point I had to remind myself that I was now living in the Deep South where prejudices ran very high and where the “colored” folks were not considered as equals. Of course, that type of discrimination was strictly against the Civil Rights Act passed by Congress just three years prior.

Reflecting on that experience, I began to build up a very strong admiration for the woman. She had her rights under the law to demand to be registered without the forced humiliation of taking an exam. Instead, she obviously realized that to challenge the “system” she could possibly lose her chances of ever voting again. Her tolerance and “obedience” demonstrated a very strong and commendable determination to get registered so she could vote, no matter what it was going to take. She held high the sacred honor each of us has in being able to vote, a privilege that so many other citizens around the world in countries under tight oppression desperately desire to have.

Today, I find myself wondering just how many of us would be willing to undergo and tolerate the inequities and dishonor that that woman had to suffer in order to have the right to vote. How dedicated are we? How strong are our desires to cast a ballot?

I’m afraid the time has come to where those questions will need to be answered. The reason being that state legislatures across the nation are currently passing laws and regulations that will take us back to the time when I stood in line and witnessed a woman of color being challenged and discriminated against simply because she was of a different ethnicity. The new laws being passed are designed exactly like those unjust restrictions of the past. They are purposefully created to cause confusion and difficulties in getting to vote and in some cases actually eliminating any chance of voting for many disadvantaged citizens.

Arizona’s laws, such as HB 2492 which now requires more identification to register to vote, are among the more troubling of those legislations. Another bill, HB 2596, had it become law, would have made voting worthless by allowing state legislators to overturn the results of an election.

Subsequently, until these types of laws are proven to be unconstitutional in a court of law, or overturned by a newly elected legislature with a more pragmatic mindset, we are going to be subjected to their unrealistic mandates when it comes time to cast ballots, especially in the upcoming general election. Therefore, despite all obstacles, getting registered and voting now become the most critical exercises a person can perform. The very essence of democracy is at stake.