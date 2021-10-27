Local Opinion: Don't vote to wreck small businesses in Tucson

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Prop 206 on November’s ballot is using sympathy about the minimum wage to trick voters into allowing outrageous bureaucratic intrusion into Tucson businesses large and small, and it will be especially destructive to local mom and pop establishments.
This is no exaggeration. Beyond record-keeping nightmares, especially for small retailers and restaurants, it will pit citizens against one another because the Tucson Minimum Wage Act encourages snitching, not only for suspected violations, but even a competitor, aggrieved employee, or just a trouble-maker would get a sizable share of any fines levied by the city.
You read that right. And the identity of the informant would be kept confidential to the maximum extent permissible by law.
This is common in totalitarian states and will happen in Tucson if enough voters are fooled into passing this monstrosity.
Prop 206 creates legal problems even for ordinary homeowners or renters wanting help for things like yard work. If an individual does not maintain meticulous and contemporaneous records or does not allow the city “reasonable access to such records,” the account of the informant “is presumed accurate.”
And the irony is that none of this is necessary. Inflationary pressure and competition for scarce workers are heading paychecks toward $15 an hour, even before it would kick in under the 2025 target.
The other Orwellian provisions in this perverse legislation are beyond belief:
The new “Department of Labor Standards” would be compelled, within about a year of the law going into effect, to “undertake a survey of low-wage workers” which “shall identify those industries … where minimum wage violations are most likely to occur.” Seven months after that, “the department shall devote a portion of its resources to the investigation of employers” in those industries.
Adding another dictatorial touch, businesses will be forced to fund that department through new taxes and other levies reminiscent of the “bullet fees” in China, Iran and elsewhere imposed on the families of executed prisoners.
After 60 days, “an aggrieved party or interested party … may initiate steps to file a special action against the city in a court of competent jurisdiction seeking to compel the city to promptly investigate [a] complaint.” Conversely, the city may then authorize the aggrieved party to proceed with an action against the alleged violator “on behalf of the city.”
If the complaint prevails, aggrieved parties would get double back pay and attorney’s fees and costs. Plus, there’s a penalty paid to the city of $100 per employee per day and an additional equal amount as liquidated damages.
Faultfinders can go back three years to claim an action against any employer.
“Large employer” means 26 or more employees during the year’s last quarter (read “Christmas season”) including temps and part-timers. Many small businesses fit that description, triggering additional draconian provisions.
“Employee” is anyone working over five hours in a week. You’ll now have to document household help.
After $15 an hour is reached, annual mandatory wage adjustments are imposed in perpetuity, regardless of economic conditions, a recipe for layoffs.
There are other damaging provisions, but you get the idea. Anyone reading no farther than the title or first page into this six-page disaster will be none the wiser. The damage is done in the document’s back end.
No206.org has formed to fight this insanity. But time – and funds – are short. It’s an all mail-in election and ballots are going to all registered City of Tucson voters. If it passes, legal challenges and other problems are sure to follow.
If you want to avoid this, DON’T TOSS YOUR BALLOT. Vote NO on 206.
Brenner is a retired businessman and former owner of the Barney’s Auto Parts stores.