Local Opinion: Dry January: What it is and how you can rock it

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Despite being sober for years, I had never heard of Dry January until about two weeks back. Once I learned what it was, I was intrigued by the concept of people giving up alcohol for a month — particularly since I know the amazing benefits that can come when you put down the drink.
I haven’t had one drop of liquor since July, 1999 (I don’t count the accidental dental rinse when I grabbed the rubbing alcohol instead of the hydrogen peroxide). And my life has since transformed from a horrid mess into an amazing success. While everyone is probably not drinking the Budweiser factory dry like I did, even moderate drinkers can notice a difference. That said, here come my top tips for rocking a month of alcohol-free bliss.
Figure out why it’s important for you to give up alcohol for the month. What’s the big reason you decided to go for it? Maybe you’re ready for more physical, mental and spiritual energy. Or perhaps your last DUI gave you a hint that you’re drinking a tad more than you’d like to. Whatever the reason, write it down and refer to it often as you move through the month.
Start a sober progress chart. It can be a monthly calendar page where you give yourself a gold star (or a smiley emoji) for each day you stay sober.
Keep a sober diary. Each day write a few sentences describing how you’re feeling, what you’re thinking and what differences you notice in your life without alcohol. Illustrate it if you’re the artistic type.
Write a pros and cons list for alcohol. Divide a piece of paper in half lengthwise. Write down all the pros of staying sober on the right, all the cons of drinking on the left. You might notice that giving up alcohol has a LOT more pros than drinking does. Saving money. Eliminating needless calories. And you’re less inclined to wake up with weird people in your bed.
Identify and plan for challenges. Write down any situations or upcoming events that might lure you into drinking, along with a plan for successfully conquering that challenge. Got a big party coming up? BYOSW, or bring your own sparkling water.
Make new habits. Rather than simply trying to ELIMINATE the habit of drinking, try to REPLACE it with a healthier habit. If drinking every evening is your thing, why not find a new way to relax. Try warm baths, hot yoga or brisk walks around the park with your dog.
Celebrate your success! Every day you skip a drink counts as a success. Don’t forget to take a moment to pat yourself on the back. Give yourself a little reward at the end of each week, and a bigger one at the end of the month.
And no, the reward is not a drink. What about a fresh bouquet of flowers, or dinner at your favorite restaurant? That adorable outfit you’ve been eyeing all month is another fine choice.
One more tip? Don’t think of the challenge as GIVING UP alcohol. Think of it as GAINING a healthier lifestyle, a happier outlook and the ability to remember where you parked your car the night before. And by all means, if you’re enjoying the results, keep it up for the long haul. Cheers (with sparkling water)!
Ryn Gargulinski is a certified professional life and recovery coach who doubles as an artist, writer, reiki master and dog lover. Contact her at ryngargulinski@hotmail.com