editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

On Wednesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed two anti-trans bills into law: SB 1138 and SB 1165. In doing so, Arizona has become the fifth state to sign into law sports bans for trans girls, and one of a number of states that has legislated anti-trans health care into effect.

These laws are not based in evidence, do not fix any previously established problem, and are morally bankrupt. Furthermore, they will harm trans people, especially trans girls.

In a letter I penned to the Biden administration last April with professors Harper Keenan and Kevin Kumashiro, we detailed how the sponsors of anti-trans bills focused on regulating girls in sport have yet to demonstrate even one instance of trans girls participation in girls sports leading to an unfair competitive advantage.

Furthermore, most voters believe health care ought to be a basic human right, including for trans people. Moreover, we cited in our letter that the nation’s foremost child health and welfare groups, which represent over 7 million professionals and 1,000 organizations, have called on states to oppose the very bills Gov. Ducey has just signed into law.

What Gov. Ducey has done is not about “fairness for all,” the claim he made in his letter to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs stating why he signed the bills into law. Instead, they are based on dubious claims not rooted in evidence or popular support.

Moreover, they pose an existential threat to trans youth, especially trans girls. They reassert dangerous claims that trans girls and women are not who we say we are: girls and women. Moreover, these laws double down on sexism in suggesting all girls and women are somehow less capable, skilled, or, in the case of SB 1165, cannot compete at certain levels of athletic ability, which the governor used as a flimsy rationale for signing the bill into law.

And yet, despite all the governor is doing, trans girls and women will continue to do what we always have done: live, thrive, and support each other in spite of the state’s will that we not.

We will continue to be active in protesting harmful laws that seek to eradicate us from public spaces and deny us access to life-affirming care at the very same time we do what generations of trans people have done before us, which is find ways to take care of each other. Be it through The Outlaw Project developing trans housing projects or Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movements work to empower trans Latinx people, the trans population in Arizona will not back down.

Gov. Doug Ducey may be able to sign deleterious legislation into effect, but he cannot stop us from fighting for and loving each other.

Z Nicolazzo

Z Nicolazzo is an associate professor in the Center for the Study of Higher Education at the University of Arizona. Her research focuses on transgender students, faculty and staff in education.

