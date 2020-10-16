Local Opinion: During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it's time to treat brain injury seriously

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
It’s time to let your voice be heard all month long — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
For most, home denotes comfort and sanctuary. But for far too many, it’s a place that should be safe but instead evokes daily fear and terror, as well as feelings of walking on eggshells. In Arizona, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men are physically abused on a regular basis by an intimate partner. It’s a crisis that occurs, regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, sexual identity or age.
As a survivor of domestic violence myself, I’m aware of the fear and guilt and pain. In my situation, there came a time when I said enough is enough and sought help. Taking that first step was the hardest but ultimately allowed me to start to live my best life.
Those who are lucky enough to survive this pattern of abusive behavior often sustain life-changing injuries to their brain. However, since many cases go unreported, we don’t know how many domestic violence survivors are suffering from traumatic brain injury. However, we do know that the first step to escaping this nightmarish cycle is getting to safety and then getting an assessment to find out what’s going on in your brain.
Once in a secure location, the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona encourages people to get screened for brain injury. A survivor of domestic abuse may suffer a TBI without knowing it, because they didn’t lose consciousness, have severe trauma, an open skull wound or exhibit obvious symptoms at first.
However, many of the warning signs can be behavioral and cognitive and result from a pattern of abuse, including loss of ability to focus, headaches, nausea or vomiting, speech problems, difficulty sleeping, dizziness, poor memory, mood swings, depression, withdrawal, bruising, substance abuse and suicide attempts.
If you or someone you care about has sustained a blow or jolt to the head, or find that you’re experiencing these signs or symptoms, please know you are not alone.
To learn more and to understand brain injuries and what you may be experiencing, visit the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona at biaaz.org, or call our statewide info line at 888-500-9165. Our services and programs are free of charge and confidential.
This October, BIAAZ wants you to let your voice be heard, make sure you’re safe and take care of your brain. This October, it’s time to make the connection between domestic violence and head injury.
Janice Podzimek is the interpersonal violence liaison for the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona.
