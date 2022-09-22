Local Opinion: Easy to see rising homelessness on Tucson streets

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am an environmentalist from Tucson and I have been traveling by bike for 16 years for the planet and personal fitness. When biking you see a different view of the city, and become aware of problems that you are removed from when traveling in a personal vehicle.

Lately, I have been seeing everyday people of all ages looking lost as they stand and crouch on curbs, some loudly sobbing with their luggage and personal belongings piled around them.

Outside a grocery store, a well dressed and professional sounding man around 40 years old had his backpacks with his belongings stacked around him. He was explaining to a security guard he lost his job and had no place to stay and he did not know what to do. I felt so sad for him.

Biking down the Rillito River path, I pass men with backpacks filled with their belongings. I believe having TPD cyclists on side streets could be helpful to many.

Due to economic hardships, the Tucson homeless situation is surging. It is not immigrants, it is now your everyday neighbors who are being pushed into the streets. As reported by the media, they are not drug addicts, mentally disturbed, etc. they are simply not making enough money to pay their increased rents, mortgages and monthly expenses. They have no place to go because they do not have enough money to pay for a place, and those governing have ignored resolving this for too long.

This is a state of emergency, lives are being lost and it is only going to get worse. Across the country, about 3.5 million households say they are very or somewhat likely to leave their house in the next two months because of eviction, according to Bloomberg.

Some Americans facing eviction are having shootouts with the police as it appears they would rather die than be forced to live in the streets. The government has left them with no choice, no place to go, and no one to care or help them through their hardships.

Part of the surge in overdoses could be because low-income or no-income people know their only option is to live in the streets. Would you want to live on the street? Imagine if suddenly your financial world collapsed and you lost your job and could no longer pay your mortgage, monthly bills, etc. The way our financial world is heading today, it could happen to anyone, even you. Would you then feel that you needed to own a gun to protect yourself from who knows what while you slept on the dark and dangerous streets? I bet many would.

Tucson professionals who have the ability to help must stop stereotyping low-income and homeless people and pitch in to create housing.

I have an idea of how to create a campground similar to the aesthetically pleasing KOA campground that would provide AC/heat, showers, laundry, cooking, employment, etc. for the low- or no-income Americans.

This would generate jobs and those who have low income could pay low monthly rent and the unemployed could work at the site. Veterans could help with security, building and maintenance of the sites. This would provide healthy American citizens with a safe place to stay and avoid having them and their pets evicted into the streets.

KOA’s traditionally have a security monitored check-in, small basic cabins, tents, or RV options, and provide small grocery stores, shuttles, playgrounds, etc. A site could be quickly created after purchasing land on the outskirts of the city where KOA’s traditionally are.