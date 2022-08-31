Local Opinion: Education and the Greatest Generation

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There is an impending, potentially catastrophic situation shaping up in America today that threatens the future of our children, our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren. It’s a particularly acute problem in Arizona, but it also affects the rest of the country.

The problem I speak of is that 300,000 teachers have quit their profession since the pandemic struck. They have quit because of feeling politically based pressures from parents of kids in our public schools, lack of respect for the teaching profession in general, poor pay, little or no support for innovative educational delivery systems, little say in the curriculum development issues that are apolitical and wages that are 33% less than wages paid people in other college degree-requiring fields.

Now, admittedly, I’m biased in presenting this problem because I’m a retired teacher who taught on a Micronesian low coral atoll with the first Peace Corps contingent sent to that U.S Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands. Fantastic experience. Then I taught at an inner city high school, Amphitheater High, for 25 years. Another great experience. I capped my teaching career at a prestigious private school on the North Shore of Boston, the Glen Urquhart School. That 12-year stint was also rewarding beyond words.

So let’s halt now and try to analyze why I, the product of a lower middle class family background, would exult about having been blessed with being a member of the most fulfilling profession on earth. I attribute this blessing to having been born a product of what Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation.”

My Mom and Dad were members of the WWII part of “The Greatest Generation.” Dad was a non-commissioned officer in the Army, and Mom was the typical wife who kept the home fires burning and dinner on the table. In our family, money was scarce, but love was abundant.

As was the case with most post-WWII American families of that generation, they strove to provide their kids with the best possible public schools, supported teachers vociferously and thought of American schools as vehicles for successful lives for their children. That was the American Dream and politics didn’t savage that wonderful aspiration.

And what were the ingredients that inspired my parents and other “Greatest Generation” folks who insisted on supporting the best public schools possible? They were all the offspring of parents who had survived the Great Depression. These were the people who forcefully responded to FDR’s clarion call of ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself!”

The post-FDR generation were then the Americans who, against all odds, defeated the Devil-incarnate, Adolph Hitler, and his Fascist buddy Benito Mussolini. Add to that the formidable foe Hirohito of Japan. So thanks to the FDR-generation, followed by WWII’s miracle workers, I was bequeathed a public school education that few nations on the face of the earth could rival. An example of the strength of these schools was that my high school, Catalina High in Tucson, sent five members of our senior class to the Air Force Academy, West Point and Annapolis.

What, then, is the point of my writing this piece? My hope is that it will allow the reader to reflect back to a time period when American public schools were considered the light of the world. Is it too much to think that perhaps we can bury our current political animosities and community fractures and re-establish our schools to their previous glory years? We owe that tribute to the efforts of “The Greatest Generation.” We owe this to these people who sacrificed so much on our behalf.