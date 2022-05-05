 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Education funding needs our attention

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona school funding was a major issue discussed in a recent debate by Republican candidates for state superintendent of public instruction. All three candidates had different opinions on whether to use some of the state’s projected $5.27 billion surplus to address issues in both public and charter schools.

Our current state Legislature appears to be in the same quandary. Funding education should be a priority. Any discussion about investments in education should address funding for early education through higher ed, teacher recruitment and retention, and providing adequate support to low-income students and students with special needs.

A funding solution should also address a long-term fix for the aggregate expenditure limit for K-12 and community colleges. These are the spending caps voters passed in 1980 that are limiting the ability for schools and community colleges to spend the money they already have. Additionally, Proposition 123 will expire in fiscal 2025, which will lead to a drop in K-12 funding.

The ideological debates over curriculum, school privatization and the effects of the pandemic have wreaked havoc on our teachers and students alike. Facility maintenance has been delayed, technology is not up to date or available for all, and long-term substitute teachers have become the norm in many districts.

Some of the proposed legislative fixes would make cuts to funds used for teacher retention and pay, cut school transportation funding and would make permanent the bonuses that schools receive for earning an A or B letter grade, which gives funding to the schools that need it the least (typically higher-income areas).

Additional proposals include an option for public school districts to opt into a charter school funding system that would require an initial voter approval for increased property taxes but a prohibition against any further requests. There is even a proposal that would allow charter schools (some of which are owned by out-of-state corporations) to take control of public schools with low state-assigned letter grades.

School funding is a complicated and contentious issue, but this is our future we are talking about here. To have the resources to make an impact (with required accountability to students, parents and taxpayers) and not use them seems to be the wrong decision to me.

I want our local and state economy to thrive on businesses staffed and run by well-educated employees and entrepreneurs. I want the benefits of the taxes paid by those employees and businesses. I want the quality of life for all residents of our community to rise.

I know that it is only through a sustainably well-funded education system that we can achieve that goal. I urge you to let your legislators know that you want the same.

Mark Hanna

Mark Hanna is a retired TUSD educator, former member of the Pima Community College Governing Board, and current member of the Metropolitan Education Commission.

