Republican politicians who take absolute positions on three issues — abortion, gun control and election denial — are turning off voters. This is the second of three opinion pieces, each exploring one issue that has made Republicans vulnerable.

Election denialism came long before Donald J. Trump began proselytizing about it.

Yet Trump and denialism have become inseparable, burdening the Republican Party’s ability to elect candidates and making the state of Arizona election denial headquarters.

In 2016 when he was elected, sore winner Trump claimed that fraud gave Hillary Clinton an edge in the popular vote. Since then:

Republicans lost the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, as 41 seats flipped to Democratic, including one in Arizona. It was the nation’s highest percentage voter turnout for a midterm election in more than a century. Many factors were involved, with Trump’s election fraud lies, bombast and overall behavior significant contributors.

Trump lost re-election in 2020. Democrats won the Senate, including an Arizona seat and both Georgia seats in a runoff election featuring Trump-endorsed election deniers.

The 2020 Trump loss included Arizona. He and fellow Republicans were incredulous, driving an ill-conceived, partisan “audit” of Maricopa County’s results. That turned off many Republican and Republican-leaning voters, leading to what happened in 2022.

In Arizona’s 2022 election, four Republican and Trump-endorsed election denialists lost statewide races — for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general. In other states, nearly all denialists supported by Trump lost their races.

Of note is that Arizona had two statewide Republican winners in 2022, Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne. How did they avoid the state’s “blue wave?” By not seeking Trump’s endorsement and not espousing election denialism.

Those results were further evidence of what Trump and denialism have done to Republicans. In 2022, they barely won a U.S. House majority and lost ground in the Senate. The real denialism was that the GOP was denied the predicted “red wave.”

Arizona’s deniers, and those elsewhere, continue pressing their false claims, even with clear evidence that there was no fraud, no electronic conversion of Republican votes to Democratic candidates, no Mexican cartel or Mormon Church interventions.

In tossing denialist Liz Harris out of the Arizona House of Representatives on April 12, Republicans made no reference to her claims of election fraud, but rather said her actions brought “disrepute and embarrassment to the House of Representatives.” As if the GOP doesn’t already make the Legislature disreputable and embarrassing.

Harris, after her election last year, said she would not vote on any bill until the 2022 election was redone. She shortly after dropped that idea but continued her denialism.

Alexander Kolodin, another Republican House member and a lawyer for Republican election deniers who are still appealing their losses, voted against expelling Harris. Kolodin said Harris was elected “to rock the boat,” and excluding her sent a bad message to voters.

What message does calling for a redo of the legitimate 2022 election send? It’s one thing to rock the boat. It’s another to punch a hole in it and stand by as it fills with water and sinks, taking democracy to the bottom of the sea.

Politico reporter David Siders, in a Feb. 3 story, quoted the director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research about the election denial phenomenon.

“I asked David Becker, the group’s founder and executive director, if there was one state more than others that he worried about election denialism in the run-up to 2024,” Siders wrote in Politico. “ ‘Yeah,’ said Becker. … ‘This is not going to shock anyone, but Arizona.’ “

The falsity of election denialism has driven many voters away from Republican candidates, among independents and Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere.

Only about one-third of Arizona registered voters are Republicans, and many of them are not election deniers. Those who are and the candidates they support will be rightfully to blame if Republicans continue losing elections.