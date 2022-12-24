Local Opinion: Election fraud claims akin to snipe hunting

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Political and legal claims of election fraud “evidence” in Arizona bring to mind the old summer camp experience of snipe hunting.

Camp Wildcat’s summer session in June 1969 was filled with fun activities for kids. My favorite, as a college student volunteer and counselor to a dozen 9-year-old boys, was the snipe hunt.

The camp’s nature specialist led kids and counselors to hikes on the north side of the Santa Catalina Mountains, searching for the secretive snipe.

We told the youngsters that this shy mammal eschewed human contact. It was variously described as small, medium in size, skinny, chubby, furry, bald, brown or tan, always elusive. Their eagerness for spotting a snipe was manifest.

The hike got underway, and soon the leader called out: “There goes one!” Everyone rushed to the spot, to no avail. Two or three more such shout-outs led one child to say he thought he saw a snipe. Another sighting by the leader, and another child or two said they saw the little animal. Then another and another.

Eventually, all the children on the hike had seen at least one snipe, or so they said, and we made our way back to camp.

Spoiler alert for those who didn’t go to summer camp: There’s no such mammal called a snipe living in the woods in the Santa Catalinas. Or anywhere else on Earth. The snipe is a fiction meant as an entertaining practical joke or, perhaps, a study in group-think psychology.

(By the way, there are real snipes: two dozen species of long-billed birds that inhabit wetlands and shorelines, but not the foothills of the Santa Catalinas.)

The snipe hunt at camp that summer — and any other time it has been undertaken — was trickery, a grift.

That is exactly what’s going on with a significant portion of Arizona voters. Their leader, making it up because his ego can’t stand that he lost, said he saw a snipe in the form of fraud in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Many heard it so often that they began believing they saw it with their own eyes, like kids at camp wanting desperately to be among the seers and believers.

Polls as recently as this fall showed that six in 10 Republicans believed President Joe Biden was in office illegitimately, because they convinced themselves there was election fraud. Perhaps the other four in 10 went snipe hunting in summer camp as youngsters and knew the game.

Many people won’t be fooled by a caller saying they won the Irish Sweepstakes or by emails from the descendant of a Nigerian “prince” eager to share millions or by a con of any other sort. Yet they were huckstered by the election fraud fiction.

Their leader repeatedly said he saw a snipe, so they were convinced that they saw one, too.

Why? Because family members or friends saw it first. They chose to believe without ever having seen it. And they believe to this day, although they still haven’t seen it.

Consider the “evidence” in Kari Lake’s, Mark Finchem’s and Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuits challenging the election results. A bad tabulation machine snipe. A vote miscounting snipe. A disenfranchised voters snipe. It all adds up to a steaming pile of snipe poop, really.

Theirs is a repeat of the summer camp snipe hunt, not for fun this time, but for insidious purposes. It comes without even the benefit of a healthy walk in the desert.

Let’s hope the snipe-hunting youngsters who went to camp long ago are now good citizens, voters and believers in what they actually see, rather than the delusion-causing sightings of someone engaged in a dangerous game of deception.