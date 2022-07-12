 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Electric vehicle rules should be based on rational decisions

Tucson City Council members are elected to make difficult decisions. Now they are facing such a scenario: balancing very real housing affordability and economic crises while pursuing our city’s Climate Action goals.

Facilitating future increased electric vehicle usage is a good idea. The housing and economic crises are affecting Tucsonans today. It doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.

In April, the Mayor and Council first considered a new ordinance that would require the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in all new commercial, multi-family and retail developments. At that time, the Mayor and Council decided it was appropriate to continue the item in order to allow for more stakeholder input on this issue. We appreciate their support to seek more input and dialogue.

Here is the hard reality. The current rate of EV ownership in Tucson is less than 1%. As of June 27, the average price of an electric passenger vehicle was $54,000. In a community with a 20% poverty rate and a median household income of $56,168, the likelihood of your typical Tucsonan being able to afford an EV anytime soon is remote. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) recently vetoed similar legislation citing their own housing affordability crisis and rapidly evolving EV technology as evidence that this was precisely the wrong time to implement these types of measures.

Tucsonans have more immediate concerns. Inflationary pressures on everything from groceries to gasoline are forcing families to make difficult choices every day. Small businesses are facing increased rents and supply chain issues result in delaying products to their customers, affecting their bottom line. Government regulations already account for 40% of multi-housing development costs. Increased costs of building materials and rising interest rates are already pushing builders to the breaking point.

Our organizations engaged the feedback of industry experts to craft practical modifications to the proposed ordinance that would mitigate increased costs to new development while still setting our community on the path toward increased EV adoption and use. Unfortunately, the majority of these pragmatic recommendations have not been included in the draft ordinance to be considered by the Mayor and Council tonight. These considerations include:

Acceptance of the percentage (%) requirements as proposed by the commercial stakeholders which in total collectively represent EV charging infrastructure equal to or greater than the City’s recommendations.

Inclusion of an in-lieu fee alternative that would allow the developer to pay a fee to the City of Tucson for use in placing public charging stations in strategic locations throughout the City.

Inclusion of an off-site location alternative that would allow the developer to move the required EV charging infrastructure to one of their properties that shows a higher likelihood of EV usage.

Guarantees that Certificates of Occupancy will not be delayed or withheld if a developer experiences supply chain delays in receiving the required EV charging components.

Inclusion of a provision exempting any new commercial development project that has begun the application, review and approval process within the City from having to install EV charging infrastructure.

Implementation of an annual EV Charging Infrastructure Installation and Utilization Monitoring Program to evaluate City of Tucson EV supply and demand data and revise the EV parking codes to improve utilization.

Establishment of a process where a commercial developer may utilize project construction sales tax to pay for EV charging infrastructure.

This is a time for measured and rational decisions. We encourage our elected leaders to add our reasonable recommendations to the final code to be adopted.

Michael Guymon

 Tucson Metro Chamber
Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus

Michael Guymon is president and CEO of the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Southern Arizona’s leading voice for business. Courtney LeVinus is president and CEO of the Arizona MultiHousing Association- the state’s largest organization representing apartment owners, managers and developer.

