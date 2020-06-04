Local Opinion: Electrical utility workers are heroes, too

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I retired from the electrical utility industry in 2008 after 45 years in the industry. I feel it’s long overdue to recognize utility workers for their hard work and dedication.
On Aug. 8, 1979, my best friend and two young technicians were testing a high voltage oil circuit breaker in an electrical substation that was minutes from my office.
As I was about to leave the office to check the protective system for the breaker under test, the lights in the office dimmed, groaned and blinked several times. The secretary in the office exclaimed “What was that?” I had a lousy feeling in my gut as I left the office that day.
On arrival at the substation I saw the worst nightmare of my career! The breaker under test was an inferno There was a huge ball of smoke in the sky, and my best friend, Fritz, was crawling out of that inferno. The circuit breaker he was working on shorted internally, causing the 300 gallons of oil inside to explode! He was engulfed in fire from head to toe.
He lived for five days with third-degree burns over 95 percent of his body. The memory of that vision has lived with me for life. The industry lost one of the best! Fritz was an excellent substation equipment tech with many years’ experience.
The lineman, technicians and other utility workers keep your home warm, cool, comfortable and safe. They are seldom recognized, and your electrical service is taken pretty much for granted. These workers have saved uncountable lives under the harshest of conditions.
In 1975 I was caught in a severe ice storm in Wausau, Wisconsin. The entire city and area were out of power. I saw a lineman climb a pole in freezing rain, in the dark at great risk to himself to reconnect a downed line to return a hospital’s service.
I was pressed into service and kept people from contacting downed power lines. What I did was considered dangerous but was nothing compared to the courage and bravery I witnessed that night.
On many occasions in my career I saw similar acts by utility workers to keep you safe. Even their normal daily activities are dangerous. Another friend and neighbor in the course of routine work died while connecting a residential service. He left a beautiful wife and two fine kids.
In my 45 years I saw and knew too many good, faithful men that died. They were heroes to the man but did not get the recognition they deserved.
There was a picture on the front page of the Star business section on Monday of last week of linemen working from bucket trucks within mere feet of 115,000 or 138,000 voltage lines. One simple mistake and they would be gone just like my best friend. There is no room for daydreaming or error!
Our police, firemen, nurses, doctors, and others do and should receive well-earned recognition for their service.
Today I wish to recognize the extraordinary work done by our local and nationwide personnel in the utility business whose jobs put them in harm’s way daily. They, too, deserve the recognition of a hero.
Let’s thank an electric utility worker. He or she is a brave, intelligent man or woman in a dangerous job!
John Santy has a 45-year history with Wisconsin Public Service Corp. & Trico Electric Cooperative. He is retired and lives in Marana.
