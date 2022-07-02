Local Opinion: Ending loneliness one day at a time

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

What would it mean to end loneliness? Can you imagine a world in which everyone felt connected to their neighbors, to their families and to the people in their communities? It’s difficult to picture that kind of society for ourselves.

Especially in the last generation or so, as many Americans no longer live where they grew up and life in general has become more divisive, for many, seeing a friend or family member is a rare occurrence. And then the pandemic gave rise to new kinds of fears and suspicions of others. We’ve begun to take it for granted that division, strife, and a certain kind of loneliness are unsolvable problems.

But I don’t believe that’s true because I witness solutions to these problems every day.

Most people assume that Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is dedicated mainly to providing meals to people who otherwise would go hungry. While that’s correct, as the CEO of Mobile Meals, I can tell you that we’re actually doing something that’s much more difficult to talk about and that ripples out into our whole community: we’re trying to help solve the problem of loneliness.

The people we serve tend to be isolated by their health, their poverty, transportation issues, and many other challenges that arise out of a more basic problem: lack of community, loss of family, loneliness. Every day, our volunteers take meals to people who are homebound, but what they’re really delivering is the warmth and understanding of human connection, of building relationships one day at a time—not just for the people who receive meals, but also for themselves.

Do you feel lonely right now? Have you ever felt lonely?

According to the CDC, loneliness is a health risk: it increases the tendencies to smoke, drink too much alcohol, and become physically inactive among young and old alike, and socially isolated people over 50 have a 50% greater risk of dementia, 29% greater risk of heart disease, and 32% greater risk of stroke. Mother Teresa said that loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted are the most terrible poverty.

Psychologists have begun calling loneliness the new pandemic, but you can help us do something incredibly practical to end that feeling of isolation, for others as well as yourself. Come join us at Mobile Meals. Take a meal to someone who will not only eat that day because of you but who will also feel less lonely, more connected, and more human because of you. And you’ll feel that way, too, because of them.

The less we’re lonely, the healthier we’ll be, and those divisions that we read about every day will become less divisive. I see it every single day.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please call 622-1600 or go to our website mobilemealssoaz.org.

Robert Jensen is CEO of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona

