“The biggest concern for any organization should be when their most passionate people become quiet,” leadership consultant, Tim McClure has warned. As a business leader, I couldn’t agree more, and it is my opinion that this idea extends to our broader community. We each can make an impact in some way, but too often we don’t speak up, or worse, when we do, our voices are silenced. We have to continue to try, though. When we become quiet, our community suffers meaning and this is all to often a common occurrence in this environment.

Just because a high-ranking leader has a bigger megaphone than us, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t speak up, rise up, and voice our opinions. Their agenda may not be in our best interest but are listened to because they are the majority. It should be incumbent upon us as well as everyone’s duty to get involved. Not just individuals, but companies as well. Business leaders need to come together with the community at large to strategically move Tucson into a position of economic prosperity.

It won’t be easy as we are experiencing uncertain economic times. Compounded by the upcoming 2024 election and the inevitable political vitriol that will come with it, it is more imperative than ever that we come together, work together, and solve problems together. It is incumbent upon all of us to make our community stronger. Tucson has many great business and community organizations. Some work cooperatively together as a leadership or association, while others work independently to focus specifically on their own mission and vision. How powerful could our community be if these businesses and organizations worked collaboratively with a common goal?

Voting is an obvious way to participate but only 30% of us typically vote. Only 30%! Political distrust is rampant, and we couldn’t be more polarized as a country, but at the end of the day our right to vote is what defines us as a democracy. Is the system perfect? No, but voting allows for a certain checks and balances on major issues. We have to stop voting only down the party line. We have to stop voting on those issues that only affect us directly. You can be a Democrat and still vote for a fiscally conservative bill. You can be a Republican and still vote for a socially liberal resolution. We have to act selflessly and vote in a way that positively impacts future generations. Don’t just vote for yourself, but for the greater good.

Highly motivated individuals’ ideas, creativity, and enthusiasm to participate, can carry the best of an organization’s culture. They can do the same for our community. These people can serve as a benchmark for the rest of us to aspire to. The passion of these culture creators and environment enforcers becomes positive and inspirational sustenance for us all. It can be the necessary internal energy force that can move us forward. I am calling on each of you to step forward and be the catalyst for change.

Every community is different with unique needs, problems and goals. It is paramount that we work together to identify what will benefit Tucson and advance our community in the most positive way. Our compass has to be always pointing north to our future and the future generations. Our vision must reflect that. Forward thinking means that we make decisions today that will have positive implications in five, ten, and twenty years from now. In order for anything to change, however, we must all become engaged and stay engaged. Our future, as a collective, depends upon the active involvement and collaboration of community leaders, residents, families, and businesses alike.