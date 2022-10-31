Local Opinion: Engel is the right person to build on progress

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Throughout my time in Washington, I’ve made it my mission to ensure our state’s unique needs are prioritized at the highest level. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together.

In the past two years, Democrats in Congress have passed critical COVID-19 relief, a historic package to fix our crumbling infrastructure, and transformative legislation to combat climate change. I’ve worked to ensure each of these pieces of legislation meet Arizona’s needs — be that through border infrastructure, wildfire prevention or drought mitigation. Further, I’ve secured tens of millions of dollars in direct investment in our district and ensured the federal budget prioritizes Western states.

While I may be retiring, I know we can continue building on this progress, but only if we elect the right person for the job.

Kirsten Engel is that person.

Kirsten and I have a lot in common. We served in the state Legislature, we’re moms, we’re both Wildcats (Bear Down!), and, of course, we care deeply about Southern Arizona’s future.

Kirsten and I also have similar policy priorities. She is a water expert, perhaps the most important piece of securing our state’s future. She supports a secure border and common-sense immigration and asylum policies. She wants increased investment in infrastructure and community services. She supports gun violence prevention. And she understands the multiple crises facing our schools.

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe, she also understands that our freedoms are under assault.

Take it from me, someone who has spent years working across the aisle: there are extremists in the Republican Party hell bent on taking your rights away. First, it was women’s bodily autonomy. Next, it will be marriage equality; just a couple of months ago, the overwhelming majority of Republicans in Congress voted against a bill that would federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage. I shudder to think where they’ll go from there.

These Republican extremists want to take us back to the dark ages, and Juan Ciscomani is one of them.

He can’t be trusted to protect women’s rights or marriage equality, and I believe he would put his party over the needs of our community.

We simply cannot allow him to take office and be a rubber stamp vote for extreme out-of-date policies. Not only does his understanding of water issues and other local priorities pale in comparison to Kirsten’s, he will actively seek to take your rights away, while Kirsten will fight to protect them. She’s an independent thinker and is not bought and paid for by dark money outside groups.