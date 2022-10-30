 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Engel supports law enforcement

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a law enforcement officer who works day in and day out with elected officials to protect our community, I know who to trust to keep our community safe.

That is why I am supporting Kirsten Engel to represent Congressional District 6.

Engel is an experienced former state legislator with a track record of working across the aisle to fund law enforcement and stop the flow of drugs and guns across our southern border.

What I find so ironic is that, contrary to the wild lies being hurled at her, Engel is the only candidate in the race who has actually funded the police!

In the state Legislature, Engel broke with her party and was the only Democrat to vote for the Criminal Justice Budget Reconciliation Bill for 2019. This legislation provided millions of dollars for the Department of Public Safety, the Attorney General, and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. She also voted for millions of dollars to fund police training facilities for the Tucson Police Department and the Pinal and Yuma County Sheriff’s Offices so officers will be prepared to use their firearms in real life confrontations.

As a state senator, she introduced multiple bills to improve public safety — authoring a bill to provide money to county attorney offices, including the Pima County Attorney’s Office, to give prosecutors the tools they need to combat drug use and gang-related violence.

On the border, Engel has been crystal clear. She supports funding more Border Patrol agents and the use of technology to intercept drugs, especially at our ports of entry where the vast majority of illegal drugs actually enter the U.S., including roughly 75% of fentanyl. It was Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick who secured funding to expand and modernize the port of entry in Douglas, which will be critical in reducing drug trafficking at the border. Kirkpatrick has endorsed Engel to continue this work.

Throughout her time in the Legislature, Engel worked across the aisle on Republican-led efforts to reform our criminal justice system. She knows that not every 911 call requires a police response and that we need mental health and substance abuse professionals to work alongside law enforcement. As a legislator she championed efforts to obtain these resources to keep our communities and our schools, safe.

Juan Ciscomani has never held office, never actually voted to fund the police, and never worked across the aisle to support law enforcement. Engel has — that is why she has my support.

Voters please look at the candidates’ records and not the rhetoric. Ciscomani has no record. Never in our history has your vote mattered more, we are at an unprecedented time and these midterms are extremely important to our democracy.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos

Nanos

Chris Nanos is the Pima County Sheriff.

