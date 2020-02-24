Local Opinion: Entrepreneurs need more than capital.

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers.
Entrepreneurship is an essential part of how Americans view our history and our future. Phoenix and Tucson host entrepreneurship support organizations, pitch competitions, venture funding, and other resources that simply didn’t exist a decade or two ago. Notably, Phoenix Startup Week takes place this week, where workshops and networking will inspire and motivate startup communities across the state.
Leaders across the country want to create local and regional ecosystems where ventures can launch, grow and scale. Investors focus on returns; governments seek job creation and tax revenue; inventors want their products to help customers. However, typical conversation about entrepreneurship support is flawed: it does not ask enough questions about who gets funding and what other resources entrepreneurs need.
The other half of innovation
While women lead 45% of all U.S. companies — and 40% of those entrepreneurs are women of color — only 13.9% of all venture capital funding went to companies with at least one woman founder in 2019. Less than 1% went to women of color. If your first reaction is that marginalized entrepreneurs have performance issues, these facts may surprise you.
Latino and black graduation rates have risen 350% and 55% from 1980 to 2016; women now earn the majority of STEM degrees at the bachelor, master, and doctoral levels. Research shows companies with just one woman or person of color on the founding team outperform companies led only by white men. Having a woman or person of color on your board results in better decisions and in less aggressive risk taking. This research led to policy changes requiring women in board positions, notably in California and at Goldman Sachs.
Traditional support doesn’t work for everyone
Paul Graham, founder of prominent accelerator Y Combinator, once said, “I can be tricked by anyone who looks like Mark Zuckerberg.” Graham maintains he was joking, but research shows the white male entrepreneur stereotype still holds strong influence. Investors are more likely to assume founders of successful high-growth ventures are white men, leading to more deals with these founders and the imposition of higher standards on women and founders of color.
Similar assumptions influence how support programs help founders. Because university affiliated accelerators work closely with tech transfer offices and STEM departments, programs often replicate problematic environments faced by marginalized inventors in these fields. Many accelerators foster hypercompetitive, 24/7 cultures so founders must “prove they have what it takes”. Great candidates who don’t fit the entrepreneur template of the past are looking for programs with a new way of thinking; luckily, they are out there.
Where do we go from here?
Phoenix and Tucson, like communities across the country, want all aspiring founders to be wildly successful. A first step is attracting organizations, like the new Phoenix Golden Seeds chapter, whose missions include investing in women or founders of color. And, yes, entrepreneurs need capital! But an essential second step is cultivating inclusive programs that connect founders to mentors who don’t buy into harmful outdated stereotypes and address the navigation of complex entrepreneurship culture.
SEED SPOT, a top impact accelerator, serves social entrepreneurs in Phoenix through programming that equally values the networks, partners, education, resources and capital that founders need to launch and grow. Another like-minded initiative is STEM to Market: The AWIS Accelerator, a ten-month virtual program created specifically to meet the needs of STEM-trained women, who are typically not served by high-tech accelerators or women-focused accelerators.
Together these organizations have partnered to present a 2-day launch camp, a jump-start program for early-stage entrepreneurs to help them solidify their ideas, create clear venture road maps and introduce them to a network of mentors. The 2-day launch camp is on Feb. 25 and 26; for more information, see us at: https://seedspot.org/communities/launch-camp-awis-feb2020/.
Heather Metcalf, Ph.D., is the chief research officer for the Association for Women in Science, principal investigator for the STEM to Market initiative, and a Tucson Public Voices fellow. C’pher Gresham is the chief executive officer of SEED SPOT, a leading impact accelerator with offices in Phoenix and DC, and programming across the globe.