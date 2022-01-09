 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Environmental leadership needed in LD10

Local Opinion: Environmental leadership needed in LD10

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a lifelong public health advocate, one clear understanding in my field is that social and environmental factors connect to and impact our well-being. From access to care, socioeconomic status, education and more, different conditions and circumstances intersect and inform our health and quality of life.

This is also the case when it comes to our environment. As Arizonans, we are facing the climate crisis head-on. Our state is battling worsening air quality, rising temperatures and a water supply under threat. Taking action to safeguard our environment is the challenge of our lifetime, and critical to protecting our health and home for future generations.

As a midtown Tucson resident, I always felt that former state Sen. Kirsten Engel understood this. Before recently stepping down to run for Congress, Engel represented Legislative District 10 at the Capitol. She served as one of the strongest environmental advocates at the Legislature.

So you can imagine my disappointment when I learned that Morgan Abraham was appointed to represent LD10 in the state House of Representatives, a vacancy first triggered by Engel’s resignation.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Abraham chaired the political action committee funded by Tucson Electric Power (TEP) to oppose Proposition 127, the pro-renewable-energy ballot measure in 2018. Abraham’s organization was registered as Southern Arizonans for Responsible Energy and focused on defeating efforts to accelerate Arizona’s adoption of renewable energy. Arizona utilities are not new to campaigning against clean energy. Campaign finance reports show that Arizona Public Service’s parent company spent nearly $38 million dollars to quash the effort. While Proposition 127 ultimately fell short with voters, the work to transition to a sustainable future continues. We simply cannot accept that the cost of disrupting the status quo is too high — the cost of not confronting the climate crisis is incalculable. We must show more leadership as we make plans to position our economy, our workforce, and our infrastructure for a greener, healthier future. I hope that Abraham will interpret this critique not as an attack, but as an invitation to do better on this matter, to lend his voice to amplify those issues and communities without a platform. Tucson Electric Power serves nearly half a million captive customers in the region. The same year Abraham chaired its political action committee, the company reported $188 million in profits. Myself and the residents of LD10 need you to advocate for us. TEP will be just fine. Strong leaders keep their eyes on the horizon. We need to tackle the big challenges facing our state like environmental protection, even when the work is complex. As his constituent, I hope to see Rep. Abraham turn over a new leaf this year, and do just that.

De Zapien

Jill de Zapien is a former associate dean for community programs at the University of Arizona. She is a public health professional with over 30 years of experience working in the state, and a resident of LD10.

Catch the latest in Opinion

