Local Opinion: Every vote counts - in Heaven too

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This past month, I voted in an election for the first time in my life. It wasn’t for any prior lack of interest in engaging with the tools of democratic government-building — I simply never had the opportunity before now.

I left my home in Montreal to study abroad at age 13, and spent my teenage years and early 20s abroad. I lived in the holy land of Israel, in Ukraine and in Belgium. I then moved to the United States, where I have lived for the past 15 years, and just a few months ago, I was finally sworn in as an American citizen.

So when I stood in that little raised booth in Tucson and carefully filled out black circles on my ballot for the primary election, it was exciting. I felt proud as I walked out with my “I Voted!” sticker. It was a new experience, and a meaningful one, even though several of the candidates on the ballot were running unopposed.

And though voting in an election is a new experience for me, it is not entirely unfamiliar. You see, Jewish people choose a leader at the beginning of every Jewish year.

On Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 25-27, 2022), we sound the shofar, a ram’s horn. That trumpeting sound is intended to be evocative of the fanfares that accompanied the coronation of a secular monarch. We enhance that sound because as we blow the shofar, we “elect” G-d as our divine ruler once again.

G-d is all-powerful. He doesn’t need our validation, but He asks for it. “Recite the verses proclaiming my kingship, so that you will crown me your king.” (Talmud Rosh Hashana 16a). G-d asks us to persuade Him, as it were, to take on the mantle of rulership. G-d is running unopposed, but still wants our vote.

G-d doesn’t want to win by a simple majority — or by some contrived gerrymandered system. G-d wants to be elected unanimously, by a united people, because, as the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory — taught, G-d is truly crowned as King when all recognize His sovereignty; when G-dliness is revealed in the world through our actions.

When we cast our vote for G-d on Rosh Hashanah, we also pledge to be held accountable.

In the case of an elected official, being voted into office comes with a mandate from their constituents. When we affirm G-d as our leader, He gives a mandate to His constituents: A mandate to live better, more ethical and moral lives; A mandate to make the lives of those around us better.

G-d says, I want you to involve me in your life and in your decision-making. I want your vote of confidence as an involved citizen of the universe. I want you to be a part of the process.

And so we gather in the synagogue, where we read verses proclaiming G-d’s kingship, concluding with the declaration: “G-d, rule over the world entire in Your glory.” And then we sound the shofar, announcing G-d’s coronation to the world.

This August, I celebrated the importance of participating and helping ensure a fair system of government by doing my part to try and elect good leaders. This Rosh Hashanah, I will be reminded that ultimately, it is G-d who gives those leaders and their constituents the wherewithal to make the world a better place and that G-d wants each and every one of us to be involved citizens.