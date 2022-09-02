 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Every vote counts - in Heaven too

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This past month, I voted in an election for the first time in my life. It wasn’t for any prior lack of interest in engaging with the tools of democratic government-building — I simply never had the opportunity before now.

I left my home in Montreal to study abroad at age 13, and spent my teenage years and early 20s abroad. I lived in the holy land of Israel, in Ukraine and in Belgium. I then moved to the United States, where I have lived for the past 15 years, and just a few months ago, I was finally sworn in as an American citizen.

So when I stood in that little raised booth in Tucson and carefully filled out black circles on my ballot for the primary election, it was exciting. I felt proud as I walked out with my “I Voted!” sticker. It was a new experience, and a meaningful one, even though several of the candidates on the ballot were running unopposed.

And though voting in an election is a new experience for me, it is not entirely unfamiliar. You see, Jewish people choose a leader at the beginning of every Jewish year.

On Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 25-27, 2022), we sound the shofar, a ram’s horn. That trumpeting sound is intended to be evocative of the fanfares that accompanied the coronation of a secular monarch. We enhance that sound because as we blow the shofar, we “elect” G-d as our divine ruler once again.

G-d is all-powerful. He doesn’t need our validation, but He asks for it. “Recite the verses proclaiming my kingship, so that you will crown me your king.” (Talmud Rosh Hashana 16a). G-d asks us to persuade Him, as it were, to take on the mantle of rulership. G-d is running unopposed, but still wants our vote.

G-d doesn’t want to win by a simple majority — or by some contrived gerrymandered system. G-d wants to be elected unanimously, by a united people, because, as the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory — taught, G-d is truly crowned as King when all recognize His sovereignty; when G-dliness is revealed in the world through our actions.

When we cast our vote for G-d on Rosh Hashanah, we also pledge to be held accountable.

In the case of an elected official, being voted into office comes with a mandate from their constituents. When we affirm G-d as our leader, He gives a mandate to His constituents: A mandate to live better, more ethical and moral lives; A mandate to make the lives of those around us better.

G-d says, I want you to involve me in your life and in your decision-making. I want your vote of confidence as an involved citizen of the universe. I want you to be a part of the process.

And so we gather in the synagogue, where we read verses proclaiming G-d’s kingship, concluding with the declaration: “G-d, rule over the world entire in Your glory.” And then we sound the shofar, announcing G-d’s coronation to the world.

This August, I celebrated the importance of participating and helping ensure a fair system of government by doing my part to try and elect good leaders. This Rosh Hashanah, I will be reminded that ultimately, it is G-d who gives those leaders and their constituents the wherewithal to make the world a better place and that G-d wants each and every one of us to be involved citizens.

Ceitlin

 Britta Van Vranken

Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin is the outreach director at Chabad Tucson. He was born in Canada, educated in Israel, ordained in New York, and has guided Jewish communities in Europe, the former Soviet Union, Namibia and Nepal. He has been living and teaching in Tucson with his wife and five children since 2010. To connect, visit ChabadTucson.com

