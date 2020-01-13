Local Opinion: Everyone can play a role in helping struggling schools

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
As a kid, report card day was a big deal in my family. If we got straight A’s, the St. Louis Cardinals would give us free tickets to two baseball games, and dad expected the prize. I never let dad down, but oh, I worried.
When the recent state report cards came out for local schools, I felt a little sick.
Magee Middle School, where I had been a long-term sub, earned an F.
Magee’s not alone. Though TUSD has eight schools with A’s, five have F’s.
I’m sorry. I tried my best. So did my dedicated and caring colleagues, several whom were there when the school enjoyed a stellar reputation. How parents react to grades says a lot about their parenting and the value the place on education. Similarly, how the community reacts says quite a bit about the community.
Many years ago, I lived in Springfield, Missouri, where I was the education beat reporter for the local paper. Not long after I reported that three schools failed to make “Adequate Yearly Progress,” a coalition of community groups held a joint news conference to announce new and renewed efforts to help those three targeted schools and others.
It was very chic in that community for business, civic, church and neighborhood groups to partner with schools. Neighborhood groups knew strong schools helped keep property values high. For businesses large and small, giving back was a sign of their success. They also knew good schools would send them good employees.
In a recent column, school counselor Saul Ostroff challenged readers to visit local schools and volunteer. I want to second his call, but ask for more. Might your neighborhood group, civic group, business group or church group help?
Start by contacting a local school, attending their PTA or site council meeting, and ask what they need. If you can help more than one school, try calling the superintendent’s office.
Because it need not only be Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo’s job or the job of teachers and substitute teachers to improve academic achievement. The schools serve the children of our community, and if children are falling short it bites us all with unrealized potential, higher crime rates and mangled dreams.
All of our middle schools have behavior incentive programs. I’ve seen several schools struggle to find items students want to win or “buy” with their good behavior points. Could your business offer coupons for ice cream cones? Could your civic group sponsor the quarterly party for kids with good grades? In Springfield, high school students with 95% attendance had the chance to win a car, thanks to a business donor. Sometimes, it would just be nice to see more community spirit cheering on our kids’ musical or dramatic performances.
As a long-term sub, I appreciated parents who just came to observe in class (Not all teachers want or need this, to be clear). When I had parents visit, kids always behaved better. More adult eyes will curb bullying. Your presence lets kids know you care.
Where can you start? Our “F” schools are: Lawrence Intermediate, Booth-Fickett K-8, Safford K-8, Magee Middle and Catalina High. Our D schools are: Blenman, Davidson, Mission View, Grijalva, Robison Elementaries; Dietz and Morgan Maxwell K-8 schools; Alice Vail, Doolen, Gridley, Pistor, Utterback and Valencia middle schools.
For those of you already involved, thank you.
For kids and those who care about them, it is time to buckle down and figure out how to kick butt on that 2020 report card.
Dolores “Cory” de Vera has been a substitute teacher in Tucson since 2012. From 1998 to 2011 she was a newspaper reporter, primarily covering K-12 education in Columbia and Springfield, Missouri.