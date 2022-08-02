Local Opinion: Eyesore season needs to go

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I grew up as a scenery-deprived Chicagoan. In 1975, while on a cross-country trip, I was fortunate to spend an afternoon in Tucson. What incredible, unforgettable natural beauty! WOW! We didn’t have that in Chicago.

In the fall of 2020, my wife and I were looking for somewhere warmer and drier to spend our retirement years. Unimpressed with New Mexico, we made a beeline for Tucson, which I had remembered so fondly from that one afternoon. I am thrilled to say we have made Tucson our home.

However, while I still liked Tucson, in September 2020, I wasn’t as impressed as that day in the ‘70s. I know America is different, today, and one city looks like any other. Walmart, Walgreens, Home Depot, McDonald’s, Little Caesar’s — you get the idea. In the South, you will see two Waffle Houses off the same interstate exit — one on each side. And, here, in Tucson, I saw intersections with multiple Speedways or Circle K’s. The storage facilities, the motels and hotels, the restaurants, even the car washes — the same everywhere.

Wall Street has sent America’s uniqueness, that some of us grew up with, to the graveyard. That’s called progress, I guess.

But, what really bothered me about Tucson in 2020, was that it wasn’t as beautiful as what I remembered seeing that afternoon in the ‘70s. Why was it not as impressive now? What could possibly ruin its natural beauty? Mountains! Saguaros! Palm trees! Blue skies! Sun! What was wrong?

There was another commonality that we saw in every city as we drove to the Southwest. Political campaign signs were everywhere. And, I mean everywhere. I can see the purpose of campaign yard signs, when they are posted by individuals who want to send a message to their neighbors that this candidate is good for us, and should be checked out. (These days, given how divided we are, I’m not sure it’s a safe practice.)

What I can’t understand is the massive amount of signs on corners of busy intersections. What is the purpose of that? Do Americans base their votes on how many signs a candidate has polluted their city with? If that’s the case, then we are in more trouble than I thought.

Monsoon Season, make room for Eyesore Season! Every two years, anyway. I noticed all of the election signs when we came to Tucson. I was used to them, being from Chicago, where politics is like another sport. But, just as in Chicago, I viewed them as eyesores, sure to disappear sooner or later.

What I didn’t realize was the impact of the signs, here in Tucson. In Chicago, the signs were only blocking the blight of the city. But, in Tucson? How dare they! These signs that the politicians force us to see are not only an assault on our eyes. They are an assault on nature. As much of an assault as if they had marred a work of art in a museum.

The Sunday after the 2020 election, I observed the first campaign signs being removed. Soon, they had all disappeared and, WOW! WOW! WOW! That beautiful Tucson — God’s country — that I remembered from that 1970s afternoon, was there for everyone’s enjoyment, again.

A recent story showed a campaign sign that was defaced, literally. The face of Donald Trump, next to Kari Lake, was cut out. That’s a crime. I was reminded of a news story I heard before the 2020 election. Police were looking for two “criminals” seen removing campaign signs.

Some problems defy solutions, but not this one. It’s time to end Eyesore Season permanently. Get rid of that law protecting the sanctity of campaign signs. Better yet, let’s reward those persons removing campaign signs; that’s a law I could support.