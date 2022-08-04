Local Opinion: Fatalities are but one tragedy of shootings

The following is the analysis and opinion of the writers.

Reports of numerous mass shootings in our country tend to focus on how many victims died. Those “injured” seem to be reported as an afterthought, as if these people and their injuries are but minor details that do not really count. Events where there are multiple injuries but no fatalities may not be considered newsworthy. The public thus has no insight as to the consequences of their injuries.

While loss of life is unquestionably the most immediate tragedy, it is important for the public to understand that today’s gunshot injuries, especially from a high-caliber military style round, are not like a sprained ankle or broken wrist. These gunshot wounds are much more serious, devastating and complex, carving out a path of destruction involving essential organs and tissues. The result is immediate pain, suffering and oftentimes a threat to life, followed by lifelong disability for victims lucky to survive. For example, when one of these bullets strikes bone, there is no such thing as a clean break. Instead, the path of destruction leaves shattered fragments of bone, clothing and other debris. These complex wounds are difficult to treat, have poor healing and often become infected. Treatment might involve multiple life saving surgeries followed by a prolonged recovery course.

Of particular importance are injuries to the neurologic systems. Spinal cord and brain injuries are devastating and permanent if not fatal. Independent living is typically not possible after such injury.

For those unmoved by the picture of suffering depicted here, we should also point out that the cost of these injuries to our economy in general and families in particular is both enormous and typically borne by the rest of us through increased taxes and insurance premiums.

So this begs the question, how much longer should society be willing to shoulder/tolerate the burdens of rampant firearms injuries?

Most any individual seems to have easy access to firearms, especially military-style ones, unlike any other country in the world. It is only recent interpretation of the Second Amendment that allows this. The muskets and militia of our forefathers are not the same as today’s deranged individual with an assault rifle loaded with high-capacity clips and tumbling bullets, and an agenda, not to defend our nation but to wantonly kill.

It is time for courageous journalists, doctors and gun violence victims to loudly speak out so our legislators and the public get a more complete in-depth picture of the human and economic costs resulting from this type of violent injury. Only politicians with courage can change this horrid trajectory and preserve the right to life of and for the vast majority.