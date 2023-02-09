The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A dear friend used to say: “The state is safe, the legislature is not in session.” As I write, both Congress and our Arizona Legislature are in session. Beware.

One of our political parties has adopted as its operating principle the Roman adage “divide and conquer.” It has reasoned that it can attain and retain power only by creating safe districts for its candidates and by accentuating the negative. In both Phoenix and Washington right now legislative agendas include opposition to critical fiscal proposals which merit approval by consensus.

The majority party in Arizona’s legislature has not acted to suspend the constitutional limit on school spending, though a March 1 deadline is approaching to do so or deprive our schools of funds they have but lack the authority to spend. I’d like to think they would not only suspend the limit for this year but introduce a proposal to ask the voters to repeal the inappropriate constitutional spending limit. But no, that would bring the parties together in a win-win situation which would allow the legislative minority and the governor to share credit for a result that would benefit everyone.

In Washington, this party has a majority in the House which threatens to refuse to increase the federal debt ceiling, thereby denying the government the ability to borrow in order to pay debts already incurred by, among others, these same members of Congress. But of course, the negativity is relative. If they had a president of their persuasion, raising the debt ceiling would be a no-brainer.

The legislative agenda of the majority here in Arizona seems aimed intentionally at incurring gubernatorial vetoes. Very soon a “skinny budget” produced with no input from the governor or minority legislators will go to the governor if it gains the votes of the majority’s 16 senators and 31 House members. Will the skinny majority do this precisely because they know it will never become law? Their other priorities are sure-to-be-vetoed measures affecting election law, none designed to facilitate voting, and proposals to make life in Arizona less pleasant for our LGBTQ sisters and brothers.

Right now in Washington members of the House majority are second-guessing the president’s handling of the Chinese balloon. He wasn’t decisive, he didn’t act soon enough. Am I alone in thinking that he’d have been called rash, impetuous and deliberately endangering a state that didn’t vote for him if he’d had the balloon shot down over Montana? And this is just a prelude to countless committees investigating persons, policies and proposals of the administration, all on television of course.

February follies in Phoenix and on the Hill. Are March madness and April insanity to follow?