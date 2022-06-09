Local Opinion: Fentanyl black market boiling over into everyday business

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a local restaurant operator, having the ability to serve the general public has always been one of my favorite parts of my job. It gives me an up-close perspective of our community at the street level. Unfortunately we are in the midst of a very serious issue: a massive fentanyl epidemic.

In 2021, fentanyl overdose was the leading cause of death for youths in Pima County. There are now PSA’s running on the radio warning of the dangers of fentanyl. The Pima County Health Department wants to partner with businesses like mine to keep Narcan on hand to reverse potential fentanyl overdoses. This is nowhere near a solution and can be dangerous for employees because often times addicts become aggressive if they are pulled out of a high.

Fentanyl pills seized in Arizona doubled from 2020 to 2021, and 2022 is on track to be a new record. The reason this is occurring is due to the relationship between human trafficking, drug smuggling and the failed policies of the U.S. government at the southern border.

A few weeks ago, I accompanied congressional candidate Juan Ciscomani to the southern border to work a detail on the “Safe Streets Task Force” with the Cochise County Sheriffs Department. At the briefing before we went into the field, Sheriff Dannels and Commander Watkins disclosed to Ciscomani and me what law enforcement on the border are seeing. The cartels are moving so many undocumented aliens (UDA’s) across the border that they are now targeting high school age kids through social media to recruit them as transportation paying up to $2,000 per person.

The cartels are strategically using their human trafficking operations to give cover and distract law enforcement so that they can move drugs through the desert and our ports of entry. Once the drugs are in the U.S., the cartels are selling fentanyl on social media like Snapchat, for a price of $1-$2 per pill, mailed directly to your home. An astonishing 42% of these pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl and are made to look like pharmaceutical-grade pills to give users a false sense of security.

As we were on patrol that night, I had a defeated feeling. With the current policies in place, there is no end in sight and things in our community are getting worse by the day.

Last year, the cartels profited an estimated $3 billion in human trafficking alone, this money is then reinvested into the drug trade and other criminal enterprises. The federal government is spending $3.12 billion per year on care for the UDA’s. Pima County alone is receiving $1.6 million per month. Taxpayers are now paying for Narcan, treatment programs and education in relation to the fentanyl epidemic. In short, the failed Biden/Harris border policies are aiding in destroying lives while handing the American public the bill. This has got to end.

To reduce this harm, a solution must be multifaceted. We must start by enforcing laws, modernizing the antiquated portions of the physical border and ports of entry by utilizing the latest technology to reduce the influx of people and drugs coming into the country illegally.

If the Pima County Board of Supervisors want to help their constituents they need to stop enabling the federal government and start pushing back, demanding a solution. Commander Watkins is calling for deeper partnerships with social media companies to flag illegal activity so that human trafficking and the sale of fentanyl are forced back into channels where our law enforcement officers have a better chance of stopping the illegal activities.

Lastly, we need people in office like Ciscomani, that know Southern Arizona, will work side by side with law enforcement to fight for the resources, equipment and personnel they need to be successful. We need impactful action now.

Josh Jacobsen is a family man, a lifelong operator in the restaurant industry and an advocate for small business. He lives in Tucson.

